Guillermou
GLYPHOSATE: WEEDING OUR WAY TO THE TRUTH OF ROUNDUP’S CARCINOGENICITY

https://aglawjournal.wp.drake.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/66/2023/03/Tomlinson-Macro-Final.pdf

Guillermou
Criminals demand the continuation of crime. An evil that becomes chronic. Now pesticides are about to receive a liability shield similar to that of vaccines, unless a *miracle* or two occurs.

For decades, the EPA has supported the industry in minimizing the risks of human exposure to pesticides and other chemicals in our food, air, and water, so it makes sense that Monsanto-Bayer expects the EPA to continue approving warning labels that fail to acknowledge cancers and other risks.

But Bayer-Monsanto didn't settle for legal maneuvers. The company formed an industry lobbying group (Modern Ag Alliance) to get help with publicity and lobbying, and managed to get more than 300 pesticide companies to join them.

Intense lobbying has been conducted on the Appropriations Bill with members of both parties, and the narrative provided by lobbyists and some members of Congress regarding the Appropriations Bill's addendum has falsely denied that it would absolve Bayer of liability, despite Bayer's admission of it.

The company has currently set aside a $7 billion war fund to cover lobbying and advertising costs, as well as potential future claims.

Americans are About to Find Out. How Can This Be Stopped? See the link.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/this-week-pesticides-are-about-to?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=746368&post_id=183476316&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

