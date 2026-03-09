★The 'Safe' Weedkiller Still Showing Up in Your Food
★The ‘Safe’ Weedkiller Still Showing Up in Your Food
A long-standing assurance that shaped health decisions for decades is now being re-examined. The evidence didn’t suddenly change - but what stayed hidden for years is finally coming into view.
Black Cumin Oil’s Benefits Come with a Linoleic Acid Tradeoff
Black cumin seed oil is widely promoted for benefits linked to a compound called thymoquinone. But here’s the caveat - it also contains linoleic acid, which promotes inflammation and undermines cellular function. Do its benefits outweigh its risks?
Weekly Health Quiz: Why You Need More Sleep, a Guide to Staying Pain Free, and 2 Workout-Boosting Nutrients
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
GLYPHOSATE: WEEDING OUR WAY TO THE TRUTH OF ROUNDUP’S CARCINOGENICITY
Criminals demand the continuation of crime. An evil that becomes chronic. Now pesticides are about to receive a liability shield similar to that of vaccines, unless a *miracle* or two occurs.
For decades, the EPA has supported the industry in minimizing the risks of human exposure to pesticides and other chemicals in our food, air, and water, so it makes sense that Monsanto-Bayer expects the EPA to continue approving warning labels that fail to acknowledge cancers and other risks.
But Bayer-Monsanto didn't settle for legal maneuvers. The company formed an industry lobbying group (Modern Ag Alliance) to get help with publicity and lobbying, and managed to get more than 300 pesticide companies to join them.
Intense lobbying has been conducted on the Appropriations Bill with members of both parties, and the narrative provided by lobbyists and some members of Congress regarding the Appropriations Bill's addendum has falsely denied that it would absolve Bayer of liability, despite Bayer's admission of it.
The company has currently set aside a $7 billion war fund to cover lobbying and advertising costs, as well as potential future claims.
Americans are About to Find Out. How Can This Be Stopped? See the link.
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/this-week-pesticides-are-about-to?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=746368&post_id=183476316&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email