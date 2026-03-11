★ TOP STORY

Attention problems aren’t always caused by stress or aging. Researchers say repeated exposure to fast-moving digital feeds can quietly strain the brain’s control systems, making calm focus harder to sustain.

Advertisement

Many factors can negatively affect the health of your metabolic health, such as lack of exercise, poor nutrition, environmental toxins, oxidative stress, and even time. Optimize your metabolic health with this synergistic blend of two high-quality and research-backed nutrients that remain active in your bloodstream for nine hours - more than double the time of regular supplements. What are you waiting for?

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Your heart risk score reveals more than your chances of a future cardiac event - it also reflects how well blood reaches the most fragile vessels in your eyes. Understanding that connection gives you an early advantage in protecting your vision long before symptoms appear.

Most blood sugar advice focuses on food and exercise. But new research shows the type of light you’re exposed to each day also influences your glucose level.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Fuel your body with clean, nutrient-rich colostrum straight from New Zealand. Power up immunity, support digestion, and feel naturally energized. Today only - because better health shouldn’t wait. Shop now and start feeling the difference!

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.