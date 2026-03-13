Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

New guidelines from the American Heart Association could reduce the number of adults eligible for statin therapy. According to the new guidelines, approximately 40% fewer people will meet the criteria to receive statins.

The 2023 PREVENT equations provide a more comprehensive assessment of cardiovascular risk than previous guidelines, removing race as a factor and including additional health indicators such as kidney disease and obesity.

A cross-sectional study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that if the PREVENT equations are adopted into national guidelines, approximately 40% fewer people would qualify for statins.

The study, which analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2017–March 2020), included a weighted sample of 3,785 U.S. adults aged 40–75 without known atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

https://scitechdaily.com/new-cholesterol-guidelines-could-drastically-reduce-statin-use-for-millions/ (2024)

As I report in other commentaries, other factors must be considered before prescribing statins. The American Heart Association's new guidelines could reduce the number of adults eligible for statin therapy. According to the new guidelines, approximately 40% fewer people will meet the criteria to receive statins.

Oxidative stress is considered a major cause of many cardiovascular diseases, including endothelial dysfunction in atherosclerosis and ischemic heart disease, hypertension, and heart failure. The reality is that atherosclerosis has many causes. This review examines emerging risk factors beyond cholesterol, such as chronic inflammation, gut microbiota composition, oxidative stress, and environmental exposures. Inflammation plays a fundamental role in atherogenesis, and markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) serve as indicators of disease activity. The gut microbiome, particularly metabolites such as trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), has been implicated in vascular inflammation and plaque development, while beneficial short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) demonstrate protective effects. Oxidative stress further exacerbates endothelial dysfunction and plaque instability, driven by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and lipid peroxidation. In addition, environmental factors, such as air pollution, heavy metal exposure, endocrine disruptors, and chronic psychological stress, have become significant contributors to cardiovascular disease. Understanding these emerging risk factors offers a broader perspective on the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis and opens new avenues for prevention and targeted therapeutic interventions.

https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/14/7/2352 (2025).--------------------------------------------------------------

This systematic review analyzed a total of 154 articles to evaluate the metabolic effects of coenzyme Q10, magnesium, and vitamin D in cardiovascular diseases. It concluded that magnesium plays a fundamental role in glucose and insulin metabolism and glycemic homeostasis, as well as in the synthesis of adenosine triphosphate, proteins, and nucleic acids. Vitamin D plays an important role in innate and adaptive immune responses, the cell cycle, and metabolic processes, as demonstrated by the reported relationship between its deficiency and the prevalence of immune-mediated disorders, cancer, and cardiometabolic diseases. Coenzyme Q10 exerts a significant antioxidant protective effect. Clinical studies have shown that pathologies such as acute myocardial infarction, hypertension, statin-induced myopathies, exercise-induced fatigue, male infertility, preeclampsia, Parkinson's disease, periodontal disease, and migraines are associated with low plasma concentrations of Q10. Furthermore, Coenzyme Q10 reduces the amount of lipid peroxide found in atherosclerotic lesions. Thus, Q10 protects the lipids present in cell membranes, as well as plasma lipoproteins.

https://ijn.zotarellifilhoscientificworks.com/index.php/ijn/article/view/259 (2023)

To protect your heart health, it's better to take care of your gut health than to rely on prescription medications. Evidence suggests that an altered gut microbiome is involved in cardiovascular disease. Researchers from the Broad Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard identified certain gut bacteria that influence cholesterol, triglyceride, and blood glucose levels, as well as the risk of heart disease.

https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(24)00305-2 (2024).—

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/gut-bacteria-may-reduce-cholesterol-lower-heart-disease-risk (2024).--

https://link.springer.com/rwe/10.1007/978-3-031-32047-7_106-1 (2025).--

Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
1h

Far better than taking statins is the Cholesterol Lowering Capacity Index (CLCI), a standardized score that quantifies the effectiveness of a food or nutraceutical product in reducing LDL cholesterol. This concept is inspired by analogous indices in nutrition, such as the glycemic index (which ranks carbohydrate-containing foods according to their glycemic response) and the ORAC score for antioxidant capacity. The CLCI integrates multiple factors: the presence and levels of compounds with proven cholesterol-lowering efficacy, the efficacy of these compounds based on evidence (from clinical trials or meta-analyses), their bioavailability in the food matrix, and any synergistic interactions when combining various ingredients. The result is a single scale (for example, from 0 to 100, or a categorical classification such as "low/moderate/high capacity") that can be assigned to a food or supplement. In principle, a higher CLCI score indicates a greater expected reduction in LDL cholesterol when the product is consumed regularly as directed. Table 1 in the link (presented above) lists many of these compounds and their effectiveness. For the construction of the index, we incorporated the following:

----1. Plant sterols/stanols: Average LDL cholesterol reduction of approximately 10% with 2 g/day. These would deserve one of the highest base scores (as few food ingredients achieve this effectiveness).

----2. Soluble viscous fiber: LDL cholesterol reduction of approximately 5-7% for every 3 g of β-glucan or 10 g of psyllium. Therefore, fiber could contribute approximately five points per effective dose in a product.

---3. Berberine: LDL cholesterol reduction of approximately 10-15% with approximately 1 g/day. Baseline score of approximately 10 points for a full 1g serving (smaller amounts are reduced proportionally).

----4. Soy protein/isoflavones: LDL cholesterol reduction of approximately 3-7% per 25g of soy protein. The baseline score is low (e.g., approximately 3-5 points) for a serving with high soy protein content.

----5. Bergamot extract: LDL cholesterol reduction of approximately 8-15% with usual doses. The baseline score can be around 10 points for a standard dose of bergamot polyphenols.

----6. Garlic extract: LDL reduction of approximately 5% (up to 10%). Baseline score of approximately 3-5 points for a full daily dose (e.g., approximately 0.5-1g of garlic extract).

----7. Artichoke extract: LDL reduction ~5%. 3–5 points for a typical dose.

----8. Omega-3 (high dose): Primarily for triglycerides; the effect on LDL is neutral or slight.

----9. Other (nuts, green tea, etc.): Effects of 3–5 with a serving of almonds or tea high in EGCG, reflecting a minor benefit for LDL.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This 2025 article explores polyphenol intake and its relationship to cardiovascular risk factors in different age groups, emphasizing the importance of promoting daily fruit and vegetable consumption. The results support the potential role of polyphenols in cardiovascular health throughout life. Promoting the consumption of polyphenol-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts, in the daily diet is essential for all age groups to reap these benefits. Future large-scale studies using polyphenol biomarkers will be crucial for refining dietary guidelines and targeting specific polyphenols to maximize their impact on health.

----1) Polyphenols inhibit cholesterol synthesis: Polyphenols can inhibit the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase, which is involved in cholesterol synthesis. Polyphenols present in barley sprouts increased AMPK activity and improved cholesterol and glucose metabolism in vitro and in vivo.

----2) Polyphenols can increase cholesterol excretion through bile (Cha

----3) Some polyphenols can increase HDL levels, which helps remove bad cholesterol from the blood.

----4) Polyphenols can reduce LDL levels, a major risk factor for heart disease.

