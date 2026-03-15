★ TOP STORY

There’s a simple filter that instantly exposes most ‘healthy’ convenience foods for what they really are. Once you know it, shopping gets easier - and the manipulation gets harder to unsee. The shocking part is how many products fail this test, even the ones marketed as clean, wholesome, and family-friendly. This changes how you buy food forever.

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Both powerful antioxidants, turmeric and curcumin - the ingredient that gives this exotic spice its brilliant yellow color and unique flavor - are actually difficult for your body to absorb. But now, you can get the most from bioavailable formulas to support your bone and joint comfort as well as immune function, healthy vision, and more.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

It’s not what you think. A surprising factor is interfering with your body’s ability to produce energy efficiently.

Discover how sustainable farming practices, nutrient-dense foods, and cutting-edge metabolic health strategies are redefining wellness - offering actionable steps to transform your health and support a healthier planet, one bite at a time.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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In an environment full of harmful chemicals, it’s crucial to do what you can to ease your body’s added stress. Turn to Methyl Folate, the preferred form, for the natural detox your liver and cells need for everyday wellness.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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