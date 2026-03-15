★The No.1 Ingredient Rule Big Food Doesn't Want You to Know
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The No.1 Ingredient Rule Big Food Doesn’t Want You to Know
There’s a simple filter that instantly exposes most ‘healthy’ convenience foods for what they really are. Once you know it, shopping gets easier - and the manipulation gets harder to unsee. The shocking part is how many products fail this test, even the ones marketed as clean, wholesome, and family-friendly. This changes how you buy food forever.
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SMALL AMERICAN FARMERS ARE BEING PUT OUT OF BUSINESS AND REPLACED WITH RADICAL CLIMATE OVERLORDS.---
Now that governments are seizing farms, forcing farmers to be bought out, paying farmers to plant trees instead of crops, and mandating the "slaughter" or destruction of millions of head of cattle to try to meet the UN's radical climate emissions targets, the public is waking up to the reality of what it means to "go green."
The mantra that sustainable technologies can magically replace highly efficient farms and market mechanisms to meet the public's desired food choices is being exposed as yet another deceptive sales pitch by climate lobbyists.
Now that governments are seizing farms, forcing farmers into buyouts, paying farmers to plant trees instead of crops, and mandating the "slaughter" or destruction of millions of head of cattle to try to meet the UN's radical climate emissions targets, the public is waking up to the reality of what it means to "go green."
Right now, of the ten largest agricultural companies operating in the US, nearly half are owned, at least in part, by companies based outside the country:
1) Cargill (Minneapolis, Minnesota); 2.5 million acres
2) Archer Daniels Midland (Decatur, Illinois); 1.2 million acres
3) JBS (São Paulo, Brazil); owned by JBS SA, a Brazilian meat processing company; 2.2 million acres
4) Bunge (White Plains, New York); owned by Bunge Limited, a Swiss-American agricultural and food company; 1.3 million acres.
5) Tyson Foods (Springdale, Arkansas); 1.9 million acres
6) Smithfield Foods (Smithfield, Virginia); owned by WH Group, a Hong Kong-based Chinese food processing company; 1.8 million acres
7) Land O'Lakes (St. Paul, Minnesota); 1.7 million acres
8) ConAgra Brands (Omaha, Nebraska); 1.6 million acres
9) Monsanto (St. Louis, Missouri); owned by Bayer AG, a German chemical and pharmaceutical company; 1.5 million acres
10) DowDuPont (Wilmington, Delaware); 1.4 million acres
Many of these companies are working closely with the UN and NGOs such as the World Economic Forum in ways that are altering their food production and decision-making processes.
Ireland made headlines last week for announcing draconian measures that will decimate its livestock industry in an attempt to meet the climate goals of the 2030 Agenda and broader climate targets for 2050.
After facing criticism over government documents specifying that 200,000 dairy cows would have to be culled to reduce emissions and meet climate targets, the government reversed course.
The Rockefeller family may be more to blame than anyone else in history for shifting agriculture away from independent family farms and toward corporate conglomerates. The business practices of Cargill, a WEF partner, along with the "bigger is better" policies implemented by its cronies at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), have led to the closure of many local slaughterhouses, forcing farmers to rely on a few corporate mega-slaughterhouses. And so it goes, with Bayer, Cargill, Bill Gates, the WHO, and the WEF among those waging war on our food supply.
Pesticides used on crops such as corn, wheat, spinach, apples, and strawberries can be added to the list containing PFAS. A handful of certified organic farms in Maine came forward in 2022 to report that their crops and livestock were contaminated by persistent chemicals from sewage sludge fertilizer spread on their fields or neighboring fields, or used by their hay suppliers.
We have local organic food and health advocates. Against the backdrop of pesticide-laden, ultra-processed foods, over the past few decades there has been a surge in peer-reviewed scientific studies showing that certain readily available foods can increase your lifespan, while others reduce it.
Jean Carper, a journalist and longtime science and medical author, summarized these findings in a useful new book titled “100 Foods of Life or Death: A Scientific Guide to Which Foods Extend Your Life or Kill You Prematurely.”
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/13-enemies-of-food-freedom-gates-who-wef-rockefeller/ (December 6, 2024).—
https://nader.org/2024/04/12/new-book-choosing-regular-food-to-extend-longevity/ (December 4, 2024).—
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bf-truly-frightening-pesticides-sprayed-food-crops-increasingly-laced-forever-chemicals/ ( 2024).--