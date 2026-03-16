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It’s marketed as ‘heart-healthy’ and shows up in everything from restaurant meals to packaged foods. But inside your body, this unstable fat behaves differently than traditional fats - it oxidizes easily and can quietly change the environment inside your arteries for years. The most alarming part is how long the damage stays invisible.

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Critical care isn’t just machines and medicine. Studies suggest acupuncture can ease pain, restore calm, and provide relief for recovering patients. Learn more.

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