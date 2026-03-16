★This Popular Fat May Be Aging Your Arteries
★ TOP STORY
This Popular Fat May Be Aging Your Arteries
It’s marketed as ‘heart-healthy’ and shows up in everything from restaurant meals to packaged foods. But inside your body, this unstable fat behaves differently than traditional fats - it oxidizes easily and can quietly change the environment inside your arteries for years. The most alarming part is how long the damage stays invisible.
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Terrible statistics and terrible diseases are caused by people's ignorance and lack of information. The evidence reported by Dr. Mercola reveals an essential foundation for health: the importance of an organic diet of fresh foods, avoiding industrial processes such as those represented today by ultra-processed cooking fats (hydrogenated fats and carcinogenic compounds), and replacing fish (EPA, DHA, vitamins D and E), saturated fats from coconut and livestock, and grass-fed products, along with fasting and exercise. These factors are crucial for preventing insulin resistance, obesity, and metabolic diseases. Obesity and aging predispose individuals to numerous overlapping chronic diseases. For example, metabolic abnormalities, including insulin resistance (IR) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), are major causes of morbidity and mortality. Chronic low-grade inflammation of tissues, such as the liver, visceral adipose tissue, and neurological tissues, is considered a significant contributor to these chronic diseases. The intestinal barrier function, which is strongly implicated in the pathogenesis of obesity and age-related diseases.
https://febs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/febs.16558 (2022)
Humanity is immersed in the incidence of obesity and its related metabolic disorders, which has increased significantly in the last three decades, culminating in the current global epidemic of metabolic diseases and leading to the search for contributing factors. Exposure of the developing fetus/newborn to a typical Western diet increases the risk of obesity and metabolic disorders throughout life, creating an intergenerational cycle of metabolic diseases. In Western countries, this epidemic of metabolic diseases has coincided with a marked increase in the intake of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Recent studies reported by Dr. Mercola have emphasized the pro-adipogenic properties of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Recent studies have shown that perinatal exposure to a diet rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids results in a progressive accumulation of body fat across generations.
There is evidence supporting the hypothesis that omega-6 PUFAs have proadipogenic and prolipogenic properties, and exposure to a diet rich in omega-6 PUFAs during the first years of life has been shown to be sufficient to program an increase in body fat mass in offspring.
Excessive consumption of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) versus EPA and DHA deficiency and saturated fats such as lard, butter, and coconut oil in modern diets: the disruptive factor in their “balanced antagonistic metabolic functions” in the human body. The beneficial effects of the polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega-3 PUFAs) eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are highlighted today by a large number of studies. They play a role in suppressing inflammation, gene expression, cell membrane fluidity/permeability, immune function, and intracellular/extracellular signaling. The imbalance between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in the modern Western diet appears to contribute to the marked increase in the incidence of metabolic diseases, such as diabetes mellitus, over the past 30 years. Preclinical studies indicate that omega-3 may have a positive effect on glucose metabolism due to its hypoglycemic and insulin-sensitizing effects.
https://journals.lww.com/co-endocrinology/Fulltext/2013/02000/Omega_6_polyunsaturated_fatty_acids_and_the_early.12.aspx (2013).
https://link.springer.com/protocol/10.1007/978-1-4939-9882-1_3 (2020).
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jl/2021/8848161/ (2021).
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/13/10717 (2023).---
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/12/2672 (2023).---