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Your brain is constantly repairing itself - until it can’t. This molecule plays a central role in mitochondrial energy, DNA repair, and inflammation control. When levels fall, the brain becomes vulnerable. What’s remarkable is what happened when researchers restored it: multiple Alzheimer’s features improved together, including memory and tau-related changes.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

Chronic stress quietly sabotages sleep, hormones, and recovery, even in people who train hard and eat well. Clinical research now shows why calming the stress response - not pushing harder - is the missing link that allows your body to rebuild strength, energy, and resilience.

Advanced testing of human milk reveals it carries traces of modern industrial chemicals, including some never detected before. This article reveals what scientists found, why it threatens infant development, and how parents can slash exposure while preserving breastfeeding’s irreplaceable benefits.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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