Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
3hEdited

Effective pain management without risks requires discipline and actions such as those recommended by Dr. Mercola. It may be helpful to include physical therapy, exercise, psychological therapy, injections at specific points, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and lifestyle changes to improve functionality and quality of life.

Alternatives to medication:

----Physical Therapy and Exercise: Activities such as walking or guided exercises can be more effective than rest for lower back pain.

----Physical Techniques: Application of heat/cold, massage, chiropractic, or osteopathic manipulation.

----Neuromodulation: Electrical stimulation to alter how nerves process pain.

----Psychological Approach: Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to change the perception of and response to pain.

----Complementary Therapies: Acupuncture, meditation, yoga, or Reiki can help improve well-being.

--------------------

Tramadol, a weak μ-opioid receptor agonist, has been used worldwide for pain management. It is considered to have a favorable safety profile without serious adverse events; however, safety issues of respiratory depression were proposed by regulatory governments. We aimed to examine the risk and contributing factors associated with tramadol-related respiratory depression using a real-world database, VigiBase. Disproportionality analysis of tramadol and tramadol/paracetamol was performed using proportional reporting ratios, reporting odds ratios, and information components for all drugs and opioids. Factors related to respiratory depression, including sex, age, presence of abuse, death, and various concomitant medications, were evaluated. Among 140,721 tramadol reports, respiratory depression was reported in 1126 cases, 81.3% of which were deemed serious. Five adverse events were detected as signals of tramadol-related acute central respiratory depression (ACRD) in 882 reports. A higher proportion of ACRD cases in children and adolescents was observed than all adverse events cases of tramadol. Concomitant users of CYP2D6 inhibitors, opioids, benzodiazepines, and anti-depressant drugs showed a higher proportion in ACRD cases than non-ACRD cases. ACRD was related to drug abuse and death. This pharmacovigilance study, using VigiBase, confirmed a high risk of respiratory depression (a serious, potentially fatal adverse event) secondary to the use of tramadol, especially in pediatric patients, drug abusers, or during concomitant use of opioids, benzodiazepines, or antidepressants.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/17/2/205 (2025).--

The review found that tramadol is associated with a range of psychological symptoms, including manic episodes, hypomania, serotonin syndrome, psychosis, and cognitive impairment. Risk factors included age, pre-existing psychiatric conditions, polydrug use, and prolonged tramadol use. Elderly individuals and those with psychiatric histories were particularly vulnerable.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/00912174251322356 (2025).--

Reply
Share
HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
6h

Tramadol makes me feel weird. Mentally altered.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture