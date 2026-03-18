★The Assumed-Safe Painkiller That's Raising New Red Flags
★ TOP STORY
The Assumed-Safe Painkiller That’s Raising New Red Flags
Tramadol’s image has long been ‘lower risk.’ Yet its dual action in the brain can create problems many people don’t connect to a pain pill - from mood and cognition shifts to seizure risk and dangerous drug interactions that escalate quickly when combined with common medications.
Advertisement
Last Call for Lucky Savings - Deals End Tonight
This is it! Your final chance to grab 20% off on premium products before our St. Patrick’s Day event disappears. Don’t let these savings slip away - shop now and stock up on the best while you can!
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Dancing Offers Cognitive and Movement Benefits in Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson’s disease not only affects how you move - it also steadily reshapes how your brain thinks, plans, and remembers. Research now shows that a simple, enjoyable activity helps protect both movement and cognition when it becomes part of your weekly routine.
Chronic Breathlessness Matters More Than Most People Realize
Do you frequently catch yourself feeling out of breath? While it isn’t always harmful, new findings suggest it may be indicative of a problem.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Shine with Confidence - Beauty and Skin Health Supplements
Support healthy-looking skin, joint health, and overall well-being with formulas designed to complement your daily routine. Our nutrient-rich collagen and holistic wellness blends help maintain skin hydration, smoothness, and healthy appearance so you can feel vibrant at every stage. Explore our formulas and step into your healthiest self.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Effective pain management without risks requires discipline and actions such as those recommended by Dr. Mercola. It may be helpful to include physical therapy, exercise, psychological therapy, injections at specific points, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and lifestyle changes to improve functionality and quality of life.
Alternatives to medication:
----Physical Therapy and Exercise: Activities such as walking or guided exercises can be more effective than rest for lower back pain.
----Physical Techniques: Application of heat/cold, massage, chiropractic, or osteopathic manipulation.
----Neuromodulation: Electrical stimulation to alter how nerves process pain.
----Psychological Approach: Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to change the perception of and response to pain.
----Complementary Therapies: Acupuncture, meditation, yoga, or Reiki can help improve well-being.
--------------------
Tramadol, a weak μ-opioid receptor agonist, has been used worldwide for pain management. It is considered to have a favorable safety profile without serious adverse events; however, safety issues of respiratory depression were proposed by regulatory governments. We aimed to examine the risk and contributing factors associated with tramadol-related respiratory depression using a real-world database, VigiBase. Disproportionality analysis of tramadol and tramadol/paracetamol was performed using proportional reporting ratios, reporting odds ratios, and information components for all drugs and opioids. Factors related to respiratory depression, including sex, age, presence of abuse, death, and various concomitant medications, were evaluated. Among 140,721 tramadol reports, respiratory depression was reported in 1126 cases, 81.3% of which were deemed serious. Five adverse events were detected as signals of tramadol-related acute central respiratory depression (ACRD) in 882 reports. A higher proportion of ACRD cases in children and adolescents was observed than all adverse events cases of tramadol. Concomitant users of CYP2D6 inhibitors, opioids, benzodiazepines, and anti-depressant drugs showed a higher proportion in ACRD cases than non-ACRD cases. ACRD was related to drug abuse and death. This pharmacovigilance study, using VigiBase, confirmed a high risk of respiratory depression (a serious, potentially fatal adverse event) secondary to the use of tramadol, especially in pediatric patients, drug abusers, or during concomitant use of opioids, benzodiazepines, or antidepressants.
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/17/2/205 (2025).--
The review found that tramadol is associated with a range of psychological symptoms, including manic episodes, hypomania, serotonin syndrome, psychosis, and cognitive impairment. Risk factors included age, pre-existing psychiatric conditions, polydrug use, and prolonged tramadol use. Elderly individuals and those with psychiatric histories were particularly vulnerable.
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/00912174251322356 (2025).--
Tramadol makes me feel weird. Mentally altered.