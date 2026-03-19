★Do These Sneaky Additives Follow You Into Almost Every Grocery Aisle?
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Do These Sneaky Additives Follow You Into Almost Every Grocery Aisle?
It’s not just sugar. It’s not just calories. It’s the invisible compounds that keep modern food from spoiling - and they show up in places most people never suspect. Researchers are now tracking preservative intake the way we track other chronic disease drivers.
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The most toxic ingredient in processed meats is generally considered to be sodium nitrite, due to its potential to form carcinogenic nitrosamines in the body. However, other problematic ingredients, such as potassium bromate and brominated vegetable oil, are banned in Europe but may appear in some U.S. products. Other additives associated with health risks include butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), some artificial colorings, and preservatives like propylparaben, some of which are restricted or banned in Europe but not in the United States.
In the United States, however, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) performs both risk assessment and regulatory functions, meaning it is responsible for analyzing the safety of additives as well as making decisions about their approval, restriction, or prohibition. Why is this a problem? This dual responsibility creates a risk of conflict of interest, as the agency must assess the danger of a substance and bear the economic and political consequences of its decision.
The US model differs fundamentally from that of the European Union, where EFSA provides independent advice, while the European Commission is responsible for the decisions. In the US, the lack of separation between these functions makes the FDA more vulnerable to political and industry pressure, which can delay or even prevent the withdrawal of certain additives suspected of posing health risks.
THE SHOCKING TRUTH: 20 FOOD CHEMICALS BANNED IN EUROPE BUT ALLOWED IN THE US
BY TIM TIALDO ON JANUARY 17, 2025
https://pureplatesstl.com/blogs/pure-plate-blog/the-shocking-truth-20-food-chemicals-banned-in-europe-but-allowed-in-the-us?srsltid=AfmBOopW1RbrIZubDLZ8HwenjeZhuN56sWkMXzm_r47UYfE1Nnx4Eq7g
The FDA's restrictions on food ingredients are limited and relatively weak, especially compared to those in Europe, according to an analysis by KFF Health News. According to one expert estimate, there are at least 950 substances in our food that are not permitted in Europe, and chemicals linked to health risks appear in hundreds of products on American supermarket shelves.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new director of the Department of Health and Human Services, has been warning about the risks of food additives for years and has stated his desire to end the mass poisoning of American children. At a confirmation hearing on March 6, Martin Makary, President Trump's nominee to head the FDA, expressed concern about foods "with many molecules that are not found in nature."
"These are chemicals that the industry insists are safe, and a subset of them are concerning," he said. The FDA largely leaves it up to food companies to determine the safety of their ingredients and additives. Companies are not required to inform the FDA of these decisions or list all ingredients on their product labels.
Food colorings, preservatives, sweeteners… Additives are present in all American products. Their use is often poorly regulated, with a much more lax regulatory framework than in Europe. As a result, many food additives are permitted without quantity limits, and their evaluation is based on outdated or even controversial scientific data. Worse still, some additives that are banned in many countries remain authorized in the US market.
American products contain significantly more additives than those sold in Europe. According to data from the Yuka product database, which includes more than 3 million food products, processed foods in the US contain an average of 3.1 additives per product, compared to 1.9 in France and Germany—63% more.¹ The difference is also significant with other countries such as Canada (2.5 additives per product on average, 24% less) and even the UK (2.9 additives, 7% less).
One particularly striking example is store-bought bread: in the United States, it contains an average of six additives per product, which is 36% more than the average for this category, which stands at 4.4 additives (based on an analysis of 16,372 products).
Beyond the large number of additives present in American products, their potential dangers are also worrying: several are banned in the European Union due to health risks. One example is titanium dioxide, a white food coloring widely used in sweets, cookies, and cakes. Since January 2022, it has been banned in food products in the European Union due to its potential carcinogenic effects<sup>2</sup> and genotoxic effects (damage to cellular DNA).<sup>3,4</sup> Many other countries, such as Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, have followed suit.<sup>5</sup> However, in the US, it remains legal and its use is widespread.
Another alarming example is propylparaben, which is still used as a preservative in some baked goods in the US. In Europe, this additive has been banned since 2006 due to its harmful effects on reproduction, observed at the hormonal level and in the male reproductive organs. These effects were detected at such low concentrations that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) deemed it impossible to establish a safety threshold. Propylparaben is also banned in China. However, despite these risks, it remains authorized in the US, where it is classified as a substance "generally recognized as safe" (GRAS). In 2023, California took the lead by deciding to ban it, with the measure scheduled to take effect in January 2027.
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-65754290 .---
https://yuka.io/en/problem-food-additives-us/ .---
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fda-chemicals-food-supply/# .---