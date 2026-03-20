★ TOP STORY

Behind the scenes, officials reorganized the way vaccines are classified and recommended, introducing new distinctions that alter how decisions are discussed and who ultimately determines the timing and necessity.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

Aspartame has long been marketed as a harmless way to cut sugar and manage weight. New long-term research shows that even low, ‘safe’ amounts quietly strain your heart and disrupt how your brain uses energy, revealing risks that short studies don’t capture.

Arthritis is no longer just a pain problem. New national data show it’s stripping millions of Americans of mobility, independence, and the ability to stay in the workforce during their prime earning years.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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