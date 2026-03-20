★A Major Change to the Kids' Vaccine Schedule Just Happened
★ TOP STORY
A Major Change to the Kids’ Vaccine Schedule Just Happened
Behind the scenes, officials reorganized the way vaccines are classified and recommended, introducing new distinctions that alter how decisions are discussed and who ultimately determines the timing and necessity.
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RFK Jr. is doing a great job leading the HHS. First, the reduction in the number of vaccines, and now achieving legitimate financial compensation for vaccine injuries. A third step is that the HHS could remove vaccines that are no longer routinely recommended from the Vaccine Injury Table, shifting the responsibility to the vaccine manufacturers.
For the first time in decades, the architecture of public health is moving away from institutional preservation and toward epistemic legitimacy. This is the year that the HHS is once again working for the people, not for corporations, captured consensus panels, or third-party interests.
These changes are necessary so that serious vaccine injuries are addressed. The VICP has denied or dismissed more than half of the lawsuits filed, primarily due to strict statutes of limitations and high burdens of proof.
The issue is that proving willful misconduct is exceptionally difficult, if not impossible. Clear and compelling evidence is required. The goal is to ensure that the community affected by the vaccine no longer feels abandoned by our healthcare professionals, healthcare systems, and federal regulatory agencies. Our federal regulatory agencies have the responsibility to protect the public, and RFK Jr. is committed to this important purpose.------------------
We need to compose a requiem for vaccines and all those who have promoted them. This should be a chronicle of a death foretold. Today, faced with the apathy of so many, it's time to write a requiem and dance so we don't cry for the crimes committed against humanity. Forward RFK Jr., forward MAHA, fight with the weapons of truth, fight for the health of children and people, fight to overcome chronic diseases, fight against pharmaceutical corruption and its powerful lobbies. Fight against the monopolization of the market and the technological advances that gave rise to an incredibly profitable medical industry, which generated the funding to promote a new faith in vaccines throughout the country, and where education and bribery of doctors were the cornerstone of the industry.
BREAKING: MEGA LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST BILL GATES AND OTHERS FOR 'CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY' OVER COVID VACCINES
"The filing characterizes these actions as violations of international law, asserting that they rise to the level of crimes against humanity due to the scale and scope of the alleged harm..."
In the Netherlands, lawyer Peter Stassen is pressing ahead (despite his colleague being imprisoned by Dutch paramilitaries) with his lawsuit against Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, and other sociopaths behind the global rollout of mRNA vaccines, alleging that they have committed crimes against humanity.
https://diedsuddenlynews.substack.com/p/breaking-mega-lawsuit-filed-against?img=https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fd8964333-dd7e-4ade-aec4-57dd0c659dc1_680x397.jpeg&open=false (Dec 17, 2025)
Mary Holland, CEO Children's Health Defense (MAR 19, 2026)
Dear Guillermo,
Buried deep within the 90-page lawsuit that the American Academy of Pediatricians filed against HHS and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lies a cold, hard truth.
The AAP wants the court to reverse recent changes to the childhood vaccine schedule — not because it cares about your children’s health.
The AAP is locked in a fierce fight to protect profits.
The largest lobbying group for pediatricians is running scared. Because the revised vaccine schedule requires doctors to actually discuss the risks and benefits of the vaccines they’re used to “routinely” administering.
Those conversations with parents — plus the prospect of administering fewer vaccines — could dent the bottom lines of pediatric practices built on an ever-growing list of mandated, no-questions-asked injections.
You have to scroll down to page 61 of the AAP lawsuit to read why the AAP believes changes to the vaccine schedule “harm” pediatricians:
Because the CDC now says that for some vaccines, parents and doctors should decide together if the vaccine is right for a child, Dr. Molly O’Shea will have to “conduct 30-minute appointments” for some vaccines. This change “will disrupt the workflow of her practice.”
Dr. Aaron Bornstein has seen “a noticeable increase in parent concerns regarding vaccination.” He has also seen “many parents who were on the fence about vaccinating their children and are now choosing not to vaccinate.” And “he and his colleagues have been required to spend time to address them, often without compensation.”
There’s more, but you get the gist.
Parents’ concerns are inconvenient — and addressing them threatens pediatricians’ profits.
The judge in the case asked CHD to submit an amicus brief — meaning, the court did consider our concerns. In the end, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted.
But this story is far from over.
We are moving full speed ahead with our own RICO lawsuit against the AAP, accusing it of running a decades-long scheme to mislead parents, doctors, and policymakers about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.
One way or another, we’re going to bring down the AAP — and protect children from the tyranny of mandated vaccines that are neither safe nor necessary.
But we can’t do it alone.
Please contribute today to help us fight this battle on all fronts — legal, science, advocacy, and education.
Thank you!