★The Heart-Protective Antioxidant Most Doctors Never Mention
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The Heart-Protective Antioxidant Most Doctors Never Mention
Most cardiovascular problems don’t begin with a dramatic event. They build slowly as oxidative and inflammatory stress weakens your circulation. Scientists are now focusing on an overlooked strategy that works upstream of cholesterol numbers.
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Astaxanthin, a natural diketoid xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutraceutical and food ingredient highly valued for its potent health benefits, including: regulation of redox balance and multiple biological mechanisms, inflammation, cell death, and lipid metabolism in humans, thus exerting benefits for skin condition, eye health, the cardiovascular system, neurological function, exercise performance, and immune response, as well as anticancer, cardiovascular, anti-aging, hepatoprotective, lung-protective, muscle-protective, and antidiabetic properties. ATX decreased malondialdehyde (MDA) levels and improved antioxidant activity, repairing liver damage and reducing oxidative stress. Furthermore, Nrf2 expression was upregulated, while Keap1 expression was downregulated. Furthermore, ATX has been shown to reduce levels of interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), as well as the expression of NF-κB (p65) and i-kappa-B-alpha (IκBα) proteins. In general, it has been postulated that the anti-aging efficacy of ATX is mediated by the activation of the Nrf2/Keap1/NF-κB pathways and the consequent antioxidant activity, as well as the anti-immunosenescence activity associated with the activation of multiple immune mediators.
Astaxanthin is the best antioxidant among carotenoids and one of the most important components in the treatment of NAFLD. The use of astaxanthin, a xanthophyll carotenoid, as a dietary supplement for treating chronic metabolic diseases is becoming increasingly evident. According to a growing body of data, astaxanthin may prevent or even reverse NAFLD by reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, insulin resistance, lipid metabolism, and fibrosis. Furthermore, preclinical trials predict its potential effects, such as the regulation of gut microbiota and antidiabetic activity. The results of a meta-analysis show that the available evidence demonstrates that this carotenoid does not simply act as a free radical scavenger, but exerts deeper regulatory effects on important molecular pathways, activating protective signaling pathways such as Nrf2 and AMPK, while inhibiting pro-inflammatory cascades such as NF-κB and mTOR. These mechanisms translate into tangible systemic benefits, including improvements in glucose and lipid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, endothelial function, and the overall antioxidant capacity of tissues.
Astaxanthin provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection with health benefits, including cardiovascular and visual health, stabilization of blood sugar levels, strengthening of the immune system, reduction of inflammation and associated diseases, and support in fighting cancer. It also absorbs UVB rays and reduces DNA damage, protecting against sunburn. Astaxanthin is anti-cancerous.
Astaxanthin increases skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and improves hydration. Unlike topical sunscreens, astaxanthin does not block UV rays, so it does not prevent UVB rays from being converted into vitamin D in your skin, thus protecting it from damage. It helps eliminate intracellular reactive oxygen species and reduce apoptosis. It slows the progression of burn wounds by reducing inflammation induced by oxidative stress and mitochondrial-related apoptosis. The results of a meta-analysis indicate that astaxanthin intake can significantly improve hyperlipidemia. Several studies have shown that astaxanthin can improve cholesterol clearance by macrophages, decrease plaque accumulation, and optimize the lipid profile by reducing triglycerides (TG) and increasing HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels. Research also highlights the role of astaxanthin in regulating blood pressure and improving vascular function.
ASX demonstrates efficacy in conditions characterized by elevated inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, such as type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, polycystic ovary syndrome, and endometriosis, where it helps restore a more balanced cellular microenvironment, improving oocyte quality, reproductive outcomes, and various clinical parameters. In contexts of intense physical stress, such as high-intensity athletic activity or physically demanding professions, ASX is also valuable in reducing post-exercise inflammatory responses and supporting immune function.
A review of experimental evidence shows the health benefits of astaxanthin (ATX) in the relief of asthma, COPD, and emphysema; ALI, pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer. The potential beneficial effects of ASX were mediated by the inhibition of Nrf-HO-1 pathway activation, NF-κB signaling, MAPK signaling, JAK/STAT-3 signaling, and the PI3K/Akt pathway. ASX also exerts its effectiveness against lung diseases by modulating the immune response, particularly by reducing Th1 cytokines.
In addition to being effective against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, astaxanthin has also been shown to provide health benefits by protecting against radiation and promoting the health of the skin, eyes, brain, and heart. Several studies have demonstrated the impact of astaxanthin on a wide range of diseases, particularly brain disorders (such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, depression, stroke, and autism). Astaxanthin has been observed to slow brain aging by increasing levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the brain, attenuating oxidative damage to lipids, proteins, and DNA, and protecting mitochondrial function. Emerging data now suggest that ASX may modulate the proteins Nrf2, FOXO3, Sirt1, and Klotho, which are linked to longevity. Together, these mechanisms support the role of astaxanthin as a potential geroneutroprotective agent.
Astaxanthin enhances osteoblast differentiation, increases the number and/or differentiation of osteocytes, inhibits osteoclast differentiation, reduces cartilage degradation markers, and increases bone mineral density and the expression of osteogenic markers, while also reducing bone loss.
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Astaxanthin is in my top ten list of supplements that Fit Me. While sunburn is a rare thing for me in general, if Astaxanthin is used it seems near impossible to have sunburn.
Being as the articles reporting it keeps arteries, blood vessels supple, flexible, what comes to mind is over the years how coverage on one time, older professional dancers often can be seen as having extremely youthful leg muscles and tone. One would expect this also applies to their internal vascular structure too. Then too, in Yoga circles often reflected on is You Are As Young As Your Spine - perhaps we should add - We Are Also As Young As the Vascular Health of Our Legs? (There is also a saying, our death begins in our legs.) Movement, whether walking, dancing or Yoga stretches most likely while increasing the range of our physical mobility, they would also be improving the range of the Vascular System Flexibility. And, Just the Gut Wondering, with the massive range of DMSO's ability to allow our bodies systems to heal, if using Astaxanthin, engaged with what physical activities work well for us, would the DMSO also enhance the range of Astaxanthins healing abilities?