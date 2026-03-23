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Most cardiovascular problems don’t begin with a dramatic event. They build slowly as oxidative and inflammatory stress weakens your circulation. Scientists are now focusing on an overlooked strategy that works upstream of cholesterol numbers.

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Vitamin D does far more than support bone health - when blood levels reach the right range, breast cancer risk drops sharply. Decades of data now point to a clear threshold where this sunlight-driven hormone shifts from basic maintenance to measurable protection.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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