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This common metabolic condition can build for years with few symptoms, then suddenly shows up as crushing fatigue, belly swelling, and scary numbers. New research highlights a simple nutrient switch that helps your body burn stored fat instead of trapping it where it doesn't belong.

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Severe gum disease isn’t just about brushing and flossing - it reflects deeper inflammatory and nutritional problems that build for years. New research shows how a common dietary shortfall raises the risk of advanced gum damage and why fixing it protects more than your smile.

If you’ve always believed that the numbers you see on the scale tell the full story of your metabolic health, it’s time to look deeper.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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