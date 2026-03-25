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Not all hearts respond the same way after injury. New findings show that oxygen stress and workload changes may influence whether heart muscle cells attempt renewal - or shut that ability down entirely.

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Research shows long-term exposure to this common farm pesticide more than doubles your Parkinson’s risk. Could the produce in your kitchen right now contain residues?

Scientists found the most common type of kidney stone isn’t just made of crystallized minerals - they’re also embedded with bacteria, revealing a hidden biological factor in how stones form and persist.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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