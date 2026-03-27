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While most focus on reducing numbers, evidence shows overly aggressive treatment may increase risks of falls, kidney injury, cognitive decline, and even stroke.

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A traditional medicinal root used for centuries is now being examined through the lens of modern aging science. Emerging research suggests astragalus helps slow cellular wear by supporting the systems your body relies on to repair, defend, and stay resilient over time.

Researchers detected antibiotic resistance genes in wastewater used for crop irrigation, reinforcing concerns about the spread of one of the most serious public health threats today.

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