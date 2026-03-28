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There’s a short window after intense exercise when your body absorbs fuel and fluids far more efficiently. Miss it, and recovery slows, soreness lingers, and strength declines. What you do in the first couple of hours can determine how energized and capable you feel the next day.

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The health of your gut influences your mood and brain, and changes in your gut bacteria can even have a noticeable effect on your sleeping patterns. Take control of your health, and your mood, by supporting your gut health with 10 beneficial bacteria strains in our popular, award-winning Complete Probiotics today.

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Tattoos are often treated as harmless once your skin heals, but emerging research shows the ink continues interacting with your immune system for years. Understanding what happens beneath the surface reveals why tattoos are more than body art - and why timing, chemistry, and internal health matter.

Spending time with your grandchildren does more than build memories - it keeps your brain sharp as you age. New research shows that how you engage, not how long you babysit, makes a measurable difference in memory, word recall, and long-term cognitive health.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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This lipid-soluble antioxidant helps protect against cellular damage and reduces normal signs of aging. Turn to Liposomal CoQ10 to optimize your energy levels, promote mitochondrial health and support the health of your major organs.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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