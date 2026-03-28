Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
10h

There it is, Small Town, Main Street, local people connected. Even once upon a time, Small Town, Main Street structures in Urban, Cities. People know each other, actually have some level of Caring for and about each other. It is a great feeling when meeting someone new and they asks who are your family and you tell them and a big grin spreads over their faces. You know they really did know Gram, Mom, Dad or Uncles, Cousins. The smile tells it all, they would be there in a pinch if possible. The individual has a more solid grounded life because of the extended We community beyond the immediate family. Whether homestead settlers or the Native American, Women Worked! When the women, moms, were out gathering herbs, food, fuel or other needs, Grandma watched over and schooled the children in life lessons to be joined by mom later. This kept Grandma younger and helped the children mature with strong, tight social bonds. Just the Gut Speaking but this is a big part of what helped nurture Peace if they were not interfered by outside elements. It's why Empires break up such things to create unrest, dependence on the Empires good graces. It makes Divide and Conquer easier than war, and war easier to do when Fear Porn, Divide and Conquer isn't working good enough.

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
13h

Great information for optimizing exercise. Good exercise combined with a healthy diet boosts the Klotho protein. Diet, as an important aspect of anti-aging, has been shown to reduce age-related diseases. Everything in life is governed by moderation. Fasting, exercise, and nutrition are fundamental pillars for longevity. Certain genes should also be considered. Klotho, a natural human protein, has great potential to delay these age-related diseases.

Klotho, as one of the biomarkers related to aging, has been shown to have a decreased level associated with a shorter lifespan. The name Klotho derives from the Greek goddess "Clotho" and symbolizes its ability to regulate metabolism and prolong life. Klotho proteins exist primarily in two forms within the body: membrane Klotho and soluble Klotho, which have different functions. Membrane Klotho forms a complex with fibroblast growth factor (FGF) receptors, promoting phosphorus metabolism in urine. S-Klotho in plasma exerts systemic effects on multiple organs. As age increases, S-Klotho levels decline. High S-Klotho levels have been shown to protect vital functions such as the heart, kidneys, bones, and cognition, and have now become an important target in the fight against aging.

The Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) is a dietary index associated with chronic diseases and is an important metric for assessing dietary health. A large-scale study investigated the relationship between the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) and S-Klotho. Using linear regression, we found a positive correlation between the AHEI score and S-Klotho levels in the middle-aged and elderly population in the United States, meaning that S-Klotho levels increase as the AHEI score increases.

In general, a high AHEI score can potentially elevate Klotho levels by reducing inflammatory cytokine levels. Second, it may be related to its role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The AHEI score has been found to be associated with the risk of chronic diseases such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and hypertension. Third, it may be related to metabolic syndrome. There is a negative correlation between the AHEI score and the incidence of metabolic syndrome, which in turn shows a significant negative correlation with S-Klotho. Furthermore, other mechanisms may be involved, requiring further investigation for clarification.

The AHEI score is composed of several components, and studies have explored the relationship between the intake of individual components or some components and S-Klotho levels. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes are rich in fiber. A positive correlation has been found between dietary fiber intake and S-Klotho levels in the US population. Regarding alcohol, sugary drinks, and fruit juices, they studied the relationship between various dietary elements and S-Klotho levels and found that a higher proportion of carbohydrate intake, total sugars, and a lower proportion of alcohol intake are positively related to S-Klotho levels.

It is reported that a higher intake of dietary antioxidants, particularly zinc, is significantly associated with increased Klotho gene expression, suggesting a possible mechanism by which antioxidant-rich diets could influence aging processes. Total carotenoid intake was positively correlated with plasma S-Klotho levels in the elderly population, especially in the case of α-carotene, β-carotene, and lutein with zeaxanthin.

Micronutrients such as magnesium, vitamin D, folate, and vitamin B12, as well as phytochemicals such as sulforaphane and curcumin, have been shown to modulate Klotho expression through transcriptional and redox-sensitive mechanisms. Macronutrient balance, particularly carbohydrate quality, also plays a key role in maintaining Klotho activity through insulin sensitivity, mitochondrial integrity, and inflammatory signaling. Inflammatory dietary profiles, quantified using tools such as the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), have been inversely associated with serum α-Klotho concentrations and accelerated biological aging. This review critically synthesizes current knowledge on the specific influences of nutrients and dietary patterns on Klotho, with an emphasis on antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and epigenetically active compounds.

Exercise is linked to the longevity gene Klotho. Membrane Klotho acts through (FGF)-23 and regulates nitric oxide produced in the endothelium. Inactivity accelerates aging and its consequences, and is suggested as a major reason for increased disease and mortality. The circulating s-Klotho response has been shown to depend on the level of aerobic fitness: s-Klotho levels were significantly higher in trained individuals compared to untrained individuals. The significant and positive associations between exercise-induced changes in S-Klotho and 1,25(OH)2 levels with those observed in memory outcomes suggest that these factors may be potentially related to exercise-induced memory improvements in middle-aged adults.

https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/3499/02f79e6cef77bd5b6785cc392a5455438f0d.pdf (2015).---

https://www.ingentaconnect.com/contentone/ben/cas/2018/00000011/00000002/art00005 (2018).---

https://shapeamerica.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/02640414.2019.1626048#.Xj2w92j0lRY (2019).----

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-22123-1 (2022).---

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fresc.2021.807123/full (2022).—

https://www.cjmb.org/uploads/pdf/pdf_CJMB_591.pdf (2023).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/sms.14519 (2023)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2023.1283722/full (2023).--

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0323228 (2025).-

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12263-025-00776-7 (2025).--

https://academic.oup.com/alcalc/article-abstract/60/5/agaf054/8243830 (2025).--

https://karger.com/lfg/article/19/1/31/935959 (2026).-

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