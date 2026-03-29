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The enzyme that decides whether glucose enters your mitochondria may matter more than calories, fasting, or fat intake when it comes to long-term fat loss.

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Recent research provides new insights on how ‘forever chemicals’ can disrupt pregnancy during the first few weeks, harming infant development.

Fear, not inflammation, could be the hidden trigger behind your IBD pain - and retraining your brain may be the key to lasting relief.

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