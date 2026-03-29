★The Metabolic Switch That Changes Everything
★ TOP STORY
The Metabolic Switch That Changes Everything
The enzyme that decides whether glucose enters your mitochondria may matter more than calories, fasting, or fat intake when it comes to long-term fat loss.
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It is essential to follow the nicotinamide dosage recommended by Dr. Mercola. Mitochondrial dysfunction is caused by poor nutrition, highly processed and pesticide-contaminated food, high sugar and additive loads, vaccines, fluoridated and contaminated water, stress, etc. Nicotinamide can improve mitochondrial quality by promoting autophagy. This effect has been observed in human cells, maintaining normal mitochondrial function, an essential factor in chronic diseases and aging. NAD acts as a cofactor in several oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions and is a substrate for various non-redox enzymes. NAD is fundamental for a variety of cellular processes, including energy metabolism, cell signaling, and epigenetics. NAD homeostasis appears to be of paramount importance for health and longevity, and its dysregulation is associated with multiple diseases.
Dysregulation of CD38, a glycoprotein found on the surface of many immune cells, leads to changes in NAD homeostasis and contributes to the pathophysiology of multiple conditions. In fact, in animal models, the development of infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, fibrosis, metabolic diseases, and age-related diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and neurodegeneration, are associated with altered CD38 enzyme activity.
Ingestion of NMN has been shown to improve age-related diseases and likely delay death. Many studies have suggested that the oxidized form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is implicated in a broad spectrum of human pathologies, including neurodegenerative disorders, cardiomyopathy, obesity, and diabetes.
Furthermore, healthy aging and longevity appear to be closely related to NAD+ and its related metabolites, including nicotinamide riboside (NR) and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). Accumulating evidence suggests that NAM plays a role in cancer chemoprevention and therapy. Phase III clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy of NAM in chemoprevention for head and neck, laryngeal, and bladder cancers, incorporating their results into clinical practice. More references are available in the links.
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/ars.2017.7445 (2018).---
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19473119/ (2018).—
https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/10/3/477 (2020).--
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35138178/ (2022).---
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41537-023-00357-w (2023).--
https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/28/16/6078 (2023).--
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10917541/ (2024).--
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/mc.23673 (2024).---
And, we have many other triggers affecting our ability to process the best of standard commercial available foods to have a properly functioning metabolism . This research will help us navigate proper fuels in the best way to hit the Size That Fits Me, gives us the best range of awareness, energy, health.
We also have the Ultra Processed Foods developed to create cravings, in some cases addictions to short circuit proper pathways for foods to produce basically our Life, personal Life Force.
Glyphosate disrupting our Gut, denying elements, minerals from even the best foods making us crave more in attempts to get the needed necessary elements, minerals. Over use of antibiotics in livestock, disrupting the diversity and scale of gut microbes in our guts, creating not only more cravings to feed an imbalanced gut, but often leaving us to deal with toxins thrown off by the antibiotic resistant microbes.
EMF smog, plastics acting like hormones, adding to the load we deal with.
And if the memory is working, it was reported that once the body fat hit a certain point, the fat itself would send out signals for cravings for those things that feed it. Much like a tapeworm does.
While we currently have all these things working against us, todays article gives us a tool to back off all those other offenders while those who can work to reform the whole Ag Food System to provide cleaner healthier foods. Get enough honest clean foods and it is stunning how different your body feels, functions. Top down isn't going to do it. Already the Status Quo is in the process of attempting to High Jack, dilute our efforts to reign it all back into their lane. Seeing Regenerative on some commercial products that very much seem more as using the term as a buzz word to sell, sell, sell. (Like banners claiming Sugar - Fat Free.)
Good clean foods in the right proportions at the right time as opposed to the toxic empty calories making our bodies Fat Farms...then using fat shaming, blaming you for being morally weak to sell mountains of diet schemes.