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The most common harm isn’t always obvious at first - it can look like ‘you,’ feel like relapse, or show up as strange new symptoms that quietly pull people into a cycle that’s hard to reverse.

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What you eat around your workouts determines whether hard training builds strength or quietly breaks you down. Learn how specific foods shape exercise stress during and after intense training, and how small timing changes protect recovery and long-term progress.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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