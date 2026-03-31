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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

A large-scale study in the United States directly linked the consumption of ultra-processed foods to a higher risk of precancerous colorectal polyps in women under 50. According to NBC News, the research, published in JAMA Oncology, analyzed the eating habits of 29,000 women over more than two decades and identified that those who included more ultra-processed foods in their daily diet were up to 50% more likely to develop intestinal adenomas, lesions that can precede cancer.

The trend of colorectal cancer in young adults shows a sustained increase, which led the team, headed by Dr. Andrew Chan, chief of clinical epidemiology at Massachusetts General Brigham in Boston, to investigate environmental factors and dietary changes in recent years. “We tried to understand what has changed in recent decades to explain this increase. One trend that is keeping pace is the rise of ultra-processed foods,” Chan told the American news outlet.

The rise in colorectal cancer among young adults is worrying specialists, who see modern diets as one of the determining factors. (Illustrative image Infobae)

Researchers used data from the Nurses’ Health Study II, a follow-up study that began in 1989 with registered volunteers between the ages of 24 and 42. The analysis spanned 24 years and recorded periodic information on dietary patterns, in addition to requiring preventive colonoscopies before age 50.

The focus was on the appearance of adenomas—polyps with malignant potential—and serrated lesions, a less common type of polyp. According to the Cleveland Clinic, adenomas are the origin of 75% of colon cancers, although only a minority develop malignancy.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/cancer/ultra-processed-foods-linked-increased-risk-precancerous-polyps-study-rcna243574 (Nov. 13, 2025)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
5h

Enough with the propaganda aimed at getting young people to start consuming ultra-processed foods, just as was done with tobacco. They are the same criminals of health. The United States rejected the UN declaration on non-communicable diseases, arguing that its objectives are weak and insufficient. In a speech before the UN, US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned that the declaration ignores the role of ultra-processed foods in the global rise of chronic diseases and, moreover, absolves the industry of responsibility.

Childhood chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, anxiety, and depression are increasing dramatically; nearly one in five American children is obese, and one in seven adolescents suffers from mental disorders. The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, chaired by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., addresses children's health. The Commission identified four main factors driving chronic childhood illnesses: poor diet, exposure to toxic chemicals, lack of physical activity combined with chronic stress, and overmedication through unnecessary prescriptions.

Over the past 20 years, the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) in the United States has steadily increased. Today, more than half of our calories come from UPFs. Research shows that Americans are among the world's largest consumers of ultra-processed foods. In 2018, 57% of the calories consumed by the average American came from ultra-processed foods, up from 53.5% in 2002. The NOVA food classification system is a widely used framework worldwide for categorizing processed foods.

https://usrtk.org/ultra-processed-foods/cancer-diabetes-dementia-depression-early-death/ (2025).—

https://www.malone.news/p/the-maha-report

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