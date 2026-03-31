★ TOP STORY

After decades of advice that pushed low-fat foods and processed substitutes, federal guidance is quietly reversing course - and the shift raises uncomfortable questions about what really drove the chronic disease explosion.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

ADHD medications are being prescribed faster and to more people than ever before, including very young children. New research reveals why this surge matters - and what often gets overlooked when medication becomes the first response instead of the last.

What looks like a new medical problem may actually be a drug reaction - and when that connection is missed, patients can be pulled into a cycle that adds medications instead of removing the cause.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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