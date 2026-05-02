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Postbiotics are the powerful compounds your gut bacteria create during digestion - and scientists are learning just how important they are.

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One of the pitfalls of aging is losing muscle mass and strength, and it can start happening once you pass your 30s. Now, research shows how a vitamin that I highly recommend can help you maintain muscle mass and strength as you age, while also helping control body fat and blood sugar levels.

Each step feels familiar, but something unseen determines whether it builds you up or quietly wears you down. Beneath the rhythm of your routine lies a hidden lever - one small shift that could tip your body toward lasting strength or slow decay.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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