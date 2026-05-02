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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
7h

Yes, a good combination of whole foods is certainly a great solution for health. Consider also the normalization of bowel movements through traditional fermented foods and beverages (TFFB). In recent years, TFFB intake has revealed benefits for human health and favorable effects on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), gastrointestinal disorders, and the immune system, suggesting that TFFB could be used to improve human diets.

Symbiotics are a combination of prebiotics and probiotics with synergistic effects, providing live microorganisms and a growth substrate for beneficial bacteria. These combinations improve the frequency and consistency of bowel movements, as well as reduce the severity of hemorrhoidal symptoms.

Prebiotics are non-digestible substances found in foods such as dietary fiber, especially from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Probiotics are those that contain live microorganisms, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi. Synbiotic foods combine prebiotic and probiotic ingredients to enhance their beneficial effects. Fiber and breast milk are the primary and most important of these.

In addition, postbiotics (metabolic byproducts of probiotics) have potential therapeutic properties. Postbiotics (short-chain fatty acids, bacteriocins, and exopolysaccharides) have anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and trophic effects on the intestinal epithelium. These properties contribute to relieving constipation and hemorrhoidal symptoms.

Furthermore, the composition of the gut microbiota plays an important role in metabolic disorders. Dysbiosis, or an imbalance of microorganisms in the gut microbiota associated with metabolic disorders, can potentially be modulated by probiotics or prebiotics. Several studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of prebiotics and probiotics on intestinal diseases, BMI, waist circumference, and body fat accumulation, which are associated with cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and neurological problems, among others. They stimulate the growth and reproduction of beneficial gut microbiota, inhibiting the colonization of pathogenic bacteria, which is essential for optimal intestinal normalization. Probiotics and their metabolites (particularly short-chain fatty acids) have become potential preventive and adjuvant treatments by restoring the balance of the gut microbiota, reducing inflammation, stimulating the immune response, and improving intestinal barrier integrity and intestinal epithelial homeostasis through the modulation of autophagy.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/10/6/1151 (2022).----

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36570175/ (2022).-----

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2022.935830/full (2022).-----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0924224423001814 (2023).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/13/1/57 (2025).--

https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(25)00166-1 (2025).—

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12156228/ (2025).—

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/7/1554 (2025).-

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
1h

Let - chemically free, living fresh whole foods - be thy medicine.

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