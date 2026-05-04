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Long-term exposure, not occasional spikes, appears to drive changes linked to cognitive decline, making daily habits and environment more important than most realize.

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It’s in millions of kitchens, protected by lobbyists, and tied to rising cancer rates. One European company proved it’s not needed - but the US still won’t let go.

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