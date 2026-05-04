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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
4h

My husband has Alzheimer’s. He would never wear a mask while working.. He would not wear gloves either.

His is early onset and it’s progressing fast.

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Lisa Garza's avatar
Lisa Garza
7h

That’s why I don’t even feel comfortable enjoying the outdoors very long because of all the chemtrails and ridiculous frequent launches from NASA on the East Coast of Florida.

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