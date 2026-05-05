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Guillermou
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Interesting research on the GLP-1 butyrate relationship. Fiber factors involved in weight control.

1. Increases satiety and reduces calorie intake

Fiber (especially soluble and viscous fiber) slows gastric emptying and increases the feeling of fullness. This reduces appetite and the total number of calories consumed at the next meal. Furthermore, fiber stimulates intestinal satiety hormones that act on the brain to decrease hunger.

In clinical trials, it has been observed that high-fiber diets significantly increase satiety and reduce spontaneous energy expenditure.

2. Decreases the energy density of the diet

Foods rich in fiber (vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains) contain fewer calories per gram, facilitating body weight control. 3. Reduces rapid glucose and insulin absorption

Fiber slows down carbohydrate digestion and reduces glucose and insulin spikes after eating, leading to less fat storage and improved insulin sensitivity.

4. Nourishes the gut microbiota

Fiber reaches the colon and is fermented by beneficial gut bacteria, producing short-chain fatty acids that regulate energy metabolism, reduce metabolic inflammation, and increase satiety hormones.

5. Improves the composition of the gut microbiota associated with leanness

Diets rich in fiber promote bacteria associated with lower adiposity and inflammation, such as Akkermansia and Prevotella.

Regarding the type of fiber:

----Soluble and resistant starch fibers are the most effective for controlling appetite and improving the gut microbiota. Fiber (especially soluble and viscous) slows gastric emptying and increases satiety hormones such as GLP-1 and PYY, thus reducing the amount of energy consumed. • By forming a gel in the stomach and intestines, fiber slows down glucose absorption, reducing blood sugar and insulin spikes and promoting better energy metabolism.

---Insoluble fibers work more by increasing intestinal volume and accelerating transit.

---Fiber fermentation produces SCFAs (sulfuric acid fatty acids) that improve energy metabolism and reduce fat accumulation.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/microbiology/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2023.1160746/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023).-

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37815013/ (2023).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41575-023-00891-z?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41579-024-01108-z?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40168-024-01975-x?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024).—

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39163556/ (2024).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41579-024-01108-z?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025).-

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39390291/ (2025).—

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0985056225000500?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025).-

https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1096/fj.202502040R?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-025-01356-0?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025).-

https://www.reddit.com/r/ScientificNutrition/comments/1rn8u12/resistant_starch_intake_facilitates_weight_loss/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026).-

https://alimentosecuador.com/fibra-dietetica-el-nutriente-clave-para-frenar-la-obesidad-y-las-enfermedades-cronicas/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)-

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41538-025-00698-z (2026).-

https://f1000research.com/articles/13-396 (2026).-

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