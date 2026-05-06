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Are You Absorbing Your Magnesium?
Most magnesium never enters your cells the way people assume. Understanding how your body actually absorbs this essential mineral reveals why delivery method may matter more than the form itself.
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On Portugal, a very effective form of magnesium, pyrrolidonecarboxilate, or Magnesona from Faes Farma, is a complete fraud since some years ago. The entire industry do not want to promote health. They wanna want to promote disease to maximize profits and power.This is a fact of concern and may affect another countries of European Union.This is my perpective.Marco Grilo
As Dr. Mercola has reported, vitamins D and K2, along with magnesium, protect against cancer, depression, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders.
Research indicates an important role for vitamins D and K together in modulating immune responses and potentially reducing inflammation-related diseases.
Vitamin D plays a regulatory role in bone formation, carbohydrate metabolism, immune responses, and cardiovascular regulation. Research has linked vitamin D deficiency to the development of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cancer, and osteoporosis. Vitamin K has been associated with a reduced risk of osteoporosis, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (due to improved vascular elasticity). Vitamin D is involved in cancer prevention, brain development, mitochondrial energy production, respiratory function, and antioxidant activity. Vitamin K2 in the form of MK-7 has been shown to be a bioactive compound for regulating osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, inflammatory diseases, and COVID-19.
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/20/4/896/htm (2019).-----
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0261561420306130 (2021).---
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/11/3914/htm (2021).---
https://iubmb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/bab.2312 (2022).---
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2021.1910481 (2022).--
https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003414025-2/vitamins-nutraceuticals-cancer-tushar-lokhande-komal-valve-subhash-shinde-khemchand-surana-ganesh-chaturbhuj (2024).--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780323913386000422 (2024).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--
https://www.rupahealth.com/post/the-science-behind-taking-vitamin-d-and-k-together-for-enhanced-health-outcomes (2024).--- Vitamin D exerts growth-inhibitory effects on triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, which, when combined with simultaneous exposure to vitamin K2 (menaquinone-4), result in cell cycle arrest, differentiation, and apoptosis.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076023000626 (2023).--- Vitamin K2 supplementation is effective against the growth and metastasis of multiple cancer cell lines. Studies have shown that vitamin K2 can exhibit anti-cancer activity in various cancer cell lines, including leukemia, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, hepatocellular cancer, and bladder cancer.
https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/ijo.23.3.627 (2018).---
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0899900718306300 (2019).--
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12282-019-01012-y (2019).--
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-64880-x (2020).--
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128119075000270 (2020).--
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--