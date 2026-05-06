Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Balbino Grilo Marco Antonio's avatar
Balbino Grilo Marco Antonio
3h

On Portugal, a very effective form of magnesium, pyrrolidonecarboxilate, or Magnesona from Faes Farma, is a complete fraud since some years ago. The entire industry do not want to promote health. They wanna want to promote disease to maximize profits and power.This is a fact of concern and may affect another countries of European Union.This is my perpective.Marco Grilo

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

As Dr. Mercola has reported, vitamins D and K2, along with magnesium, protect against cancer, depression, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders.

Research indicates an important role for vitamins D and K together in modulating immune responses and potentially reducing inflammation-related diseases.

Vitamin D plays a regulatory role in bone formation, carbohydrate metabolism, immune responses, and cardiovascular regulation. Research has linked vitamin D deficiency to the development of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cancer, and osteoporosis. Vitamin K has been associated with a reduced risk of osteoporosis, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (due to improved vascular elasticity). Vitamin D is involved in cancer prevention, brain development, mitochondrial energy production, respiratory function, and antioxidant activity. Vitamin K2 in the form of MK-7 has been shown to be a bioactive compound for regulating osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, inflammatory diseases, and COVID-19.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/20/4/896/htm (2019).-----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0261561420306130 (2021).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/11/3914/htm (2021).---

https://iubmb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/bab.2312 (2022).---

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2021.1910481 (2022).--

https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003414025-2/vitamins-nutraceuticals-cancer-tushar-lokhande-komal-valve-subhash-shinde-khemchand-surana-ganesh-chaturbhuj (2024).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780323913386000422 (2024).--

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--

https://www.rupahealth.com/post/the-science-behind-taking-vitamin-d-and-k-together-for-enhanced-health-outcomes (2024).--- Vitamin D exerts growth-inhibitory effects on triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells, which, when combined with simultaneous exposure to vitamin K2 (menaquinone-4), result in cell cycle arrest, differentiation, and apoptosis.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0960076023000626 (2023).--- Vitamin K2 supplementation is effective against the growth and metastasis of multiple cancer cell lines. Studies have shown that vitamin K2 can exhibit anti-cancer activity in various cancer cell lines, including leukemia, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, hepatocellular cancer, and bladder cancer.

https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/ijo.23.3.627 (2018).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0899900718306300 (2019).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12282-019-01012-y (2019).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-64880-x (2020).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128119075000270 (2020).--

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/JIR.S445806 (2024).--

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