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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
7h

Yes, fortunately, you can improve your indoor air quality by adding some houseplants. Indoor pollutants that affect health include formaldehyde, volatile organic compounds (benzene and trichlorethylene or TCE), biological air pollutants, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, pesticides and disinfectants (phenols), and radon. These pollutants contribute to 'sick building syndrome', which causes symptoms ranging from allergies, headaches, and fatigue to nervous system disorders and cancer.

Through studies carried out by NASA, scientists have identified 50 houseplants that eliminate many of the pollutants and gases mentioned above, In the links 10 plants were selected and four plants especially recommended by scientists and NASA that will purify the indoor air of the household of benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene ammonia and xylene.

Indoor air pollution is one of the top five health threats today. Airborne pollutants such as car exhaust and dust mite allergens can negatively affect health. These toxins can reach the bloodstream and then to all parts of the body through the nose and lungs. Many global studies have shown how air pollution affects everyone, from the fetus to the elderly. Poor indoor air quality increases asthma symptoms and causes headaches, fatigue, nausea, allergic reactions, hormonal imbalances, and damage to the liver, kidneys, or central nervous system. Indoor air pollution has also been found to cause cancer.

TOP TEN INDOOR PLANTS FOR REMOVING FORMALDEHYDE, BENZENE, AND CARBON MONOXIDE FROM THE AIR

https://learn.eartheasy.com/articles/the-top-10-plants-for-removing-indoor-toxins/ (2020)

https://www.organicspamagazine.com/plants-to-purify-indoor-air/ (2017)

https://allergycosmos.co.uk/blogs/news/why-is-clean-air-important

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
3h

Recently picked up an air purifier for the bedroom and it is making a big difference. Better, deeper sleep. Much more rested. Less night time stuffiness, less plugged up in the mornings.

The apple and cherry blossoms have just started opening and they will be followed by lots of others to pump up nose and eye irritation's. This time of year here will kick up runny noses and itching eyes whether suffering allergies or not.

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