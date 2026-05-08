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Unfamiliar symptoms and lack of risk factors make this type especially easy to ignore or misinterpret.

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Semaglutide and similar medications may help you shed pounds but not without a steep cost. In addition to fatal intestinal blockages, the injections are linked to pancreatitis, stomach paralysis and more.

The elusive ‘ghost poop’ isn’t just a bathroom curiosity - it’s the gold standard for digestive health and reveals important information about your gut function, microbiome balance, and overall well-being.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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