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Guillermou
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Also relevant is the connection between the gut and mitochondrial health. Trillions of microbes inhabit the human gut and participate in various biological processes by secreting different metabolites. These metabolites influence mitochondrial function and produce reactive oxygen species (ROS). This gut-mitochondria communication plays a fundamental role in regulating cellular homeostasis, energy production, and managing oxidative stress—all necessary for optimal health. Short-chain fatty acids, secondary bile acids, amines, and gaseous metabolites are the main intestinal metabolites that help regulate mitochondrial processes to facilitate efficient energy production and prevent oxidative damage. In cases of mitochondrial dysfunction, the gut microbiota can be altered (dysbiosis), leading to inflammation and contributing to the development of various diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, IgA nephropathy, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal cancer. The gut-mitochondrial axis is a multifaceted interaction that regulates cellular energy homeostasis and offers new therapeutic opportunities. Probiotics, prebiotics, dietary modifications, and metabolite therapies have the potential to restore the balance of the gut microbiota, improve mitochondrial function, and reduce oxidative stress. Molecular hydrogen can help in this process. Gut bacteria can be classified as "beneficial bacteria" and "harmful bacteria." However, it is difficult to explain the mechanisms that make "beneficial bacteria" truly beneficial to human health. In recent years, it has become clear that there is a close relationship between the amount of hydrogen produced by gut bacteria and various diseases, and this report analyzes this relationship.

People can supply hydrogen to their bodies by inhaling hydrogen gas or drinking hydrogen water. Hydrogen-producing bacteria not only produce hydrogen but also generate energy through the decomposition of hydrogen using hydrogenase. Hydrogen-producing bacteria can also conserve energy by breaking down hydrogen with carbon dioxide to produce acetate and methane, or by reducing sulfate with hydrogen to generate hydrogen sulfide. As such, supplying hydrogen through these methods can, in fact, increase the number of hydrogen-producing bacteria in the body.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11010-025-05397-7 (2025)

In a joint study with Osaka University College of Medicine, it was revealed that administering hydrogen-rich water to mouse models of sepsis-induced illness for 7 days suppressed the bacterial translocation that was causing the sepsis and also increased the number of Bacteroides in the gut. The increased number of hydrogen-producing bacteria, consequently, increases hydrogen production in the intestines and contributes to maintaining health.

Beneficial bacteria, such as lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria, have positive effects on human health by producing various short-chain fatty acids to maintain homeostasis in the intestinal tract.

Hydrogen-producing bacteria are anaerobic bacteria that lack the enzymes to eliminate reactive oxygen species, such as superoxide dismutase and catalase. Firmicutes and Bacteroides are the most prevalent hydrogen-producing bacteria.

https://www.medgasres.com/article.asp?issn=2045-9912;year=2023;volume=13;issue=3;spage=108;epage=111;aulast=Ichikawa (2025)

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