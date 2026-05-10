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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

This review critically examines the evolution of cardiovascular risk assessment, exploring both the historical context of the emergence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the contemporary evidence supporting biomarkers that may better predict risk than traditional cholesterol-focused approaches. Extensive evidence reveals the limitations of the lipid hypothesis, which oversimplified cardiovascular risk by demonizing total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol. Current research demonstrates that apolipoprotein B and non-HDL cholesterol more accurately reflect the burden of atherogenic lipoproteins than LDL cholesterol alone, while the triglyceride/HDL cholesterol ratio is a useful marker of insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction. Lipoprotein(a), an independent genetic risk factor, explains a substantial proportion of cardiovascular events previously attributed to other causes. Furthermore, inflammatory markers such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein offer prognostic value beyond traditional lipid profiles. Perhaps most importantly, the historical dominance of saturated fats as dietary "villains" is being challenged by contemporary meta-analyses that show no significant association with cardiovascular disease, while the role of refined carbohydrates, industrial trans fats, and excess omega-6 fatty acids, such as those found in soybean oil, is being questioned. Contemporary cardiovascular risk assessment must move beyond approaches focused solely on LDL cholesterol and incorporate comprehensive metabolic and inflammatory markers. Apolipoprotein B, lipoprotein(a), the triglyceride/HDL ratio, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein provide more accurate risk stratification, and dietary recommendations must recognize that industrially processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and certain fatty acid compositions may pose greater cardiovascular risks than naturally occurring saturated fats. This paradigm shift demands updated clinical guidelines that reflect current scientific knowledge rather than historical assumptions, which could revolutionize both prevention and treatment strategies for cardiovascular disease.

The historical role of cholesterol in cardiovascular disease (CVD), perpetuated by institutional inertia and corporate influence, does not fully reflect the complexity of the underlying causes of the modern cardiovascular epidemic. The predominant pathology is best understood by considering the burden of ApoB-containing lipoprotein particles, rather than LDL-C mass alone. Chronic endothelial damage caused by oxidative stress and metabolic damage resulting from excessive consumption of refined sugars leads to an overproduction of highly atherogenic ApoB-containing particles. Therefore, excessive intake of refined sugars contributes significantly to CVD. The role of industrial seed oils in the pathogenesis of CVD requires further investigation. This is not from the article: Dr. Mercola has already researched how limiting industrial seed oils, especially in highly processed foods, will significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13082181/ (2026)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

Globally, an estimated 41 million people (74% of all deaths) die each year from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), with 17 million of these deaths occurring before the age of 70. Of all NCD-related mortality and incidence, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for an estimated 523 million prevalent cases and 18.6 million deaths annually, as well as an estimated 34.4 million years lived with disability. Among CVD cases, coronary heart disease (CHD) and stroke account for an estimated 197 million and 101 million prevalent cases, respectively. In 2019, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) due to CHD were estimated at 182 million, while those due to stroke were estimated at 143 million, with deaths due to CHD and stroke estimated at 9.14 million and 6.55 million, respectively. Among established risk factors, the most recognized and modifiable for cardiovascular disease (CVD) are unhealthy diets and lifestyles. Epidemiological studies have consistently demonstrated that consuming a moderate and balanced diet containing potentially healthy foods such as fish can significantly help reduce the incidence of and mortality from CVD. For example, fatty fish such as sardines, salmon, trout, and mackerel contain high amounts of long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (ω-3 PUFAs), specifically docosahexaenoic acid (DHA; 22:6n-3) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA; 20:5n-3), which can reduce the risk of CVD. Furthermore, prospective studies have reported an association between fish consumption and CVD events. In a systematic review and meta-analysis by Giosuè et al., a high intake of fatty fish was associated with a 9% reduction in the risk of CVD. A systematic review and meta-analysis by Bechthold et al. showed that dietary fish intake was associated with a 14%, 16%, and 25% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), stroke, and heart failure, respectively.

This systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies concluded that fish consumption, especially oily fish, is beneficial for cardiovascular health and should be promoted through public health policies. A small portion of fish daily, or the two recommended weekly portions, can reduce the risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events by approximately 10%. Consuming a full portion of fish daily can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 30%.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/21/4539 (2023)

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