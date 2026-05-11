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The system keeps expanding, but the biggest driver isn’t what most people assume and it affects far more than your doctor bills.

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Can light exposure impact your behavior and thought processes? Researchers from Belgium conducted a study on how light could affect your cognitive function.

Many everyday medications, even over-the-counter ones, quietly wear down your kidneys, often without warning. Learn which medications pose the greatest risks and how to protect your kidney health before permanent damage sets in.

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