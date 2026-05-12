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Long before any diagnosis appears, small shifts in stamina, recovery, and mental sharpness begin stacking up - changing how your body performs day to day without setting off obvious warning signs.

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Without doubt, we need exercise - but a large-scale study has found you could be wasting a lot of time, for zero benefit. Discover the ‘sweet spot’ that delivers the greatest advantages with the least effort - plus what to combine with it to tap into a goldmine of longevity.

A ticking disaster tied to hormones, iodine, and your ancestry.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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