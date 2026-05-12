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My fasting insulin is excellent at 2.1 and my glucose is 75-80; these are two important indicators of mitochondrial health. Mitochondrial dysfunction is linked to the origin of many chronic and degenerative diseases, and its treatment is fundamental to preventing insulin resistance. In addition to energy production, mitochondria perform multiple essential functions that influence gene expression within the cell nucleus and physiological regulation throughout the body. In particular, mitochondria are the main producers of reactive oxygen species (ROS) within the cell, which play a role in signaling and other life-sustaining functions at low levels, but can cause oxidative stress when they overwhelm antioxidant defense mechanisms. They also play a key role in neurodegenerative processes and the pathophysiology of stress and aging, specifically in cellular metabolic activity, DNA damage, telomere length, cellular senescence, and inflammatory response patterns.

A decrease in systemic levels of NAD+ is a crucial factor in the deterioration of the organism during aging. This is further supported by the overall therapeutic effect of NAD+ boosters in several animal models of common age-related conditions, ranging from diabetes and obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, kidney injury, renal failure, muscle function and sarcopenia, glaucoma, ischemia-reperfusion injury, vascular dysfunction, and cognitive decline.

https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/abs/10.1146/annurev-publhealth-040119-094239 (2020)

https://www.scie.ncedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163721002543 (2022)

https://karger.com/dne/article/44/6/438/835327 (2022).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0889159122001477 (2022)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-022-00191-2 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959438822001696 (2023)

Mitochondrial dysfunction is caused by poor nutrition, highly processed and pesticide-contaminated food, high sugar and additive loads, vaccines, fluoridated and contaminated water, stress, etc. Linoic acid is a major contributor to mitochondrial dysfunction.

Mitochondria are especially abundant in the organs and tissues of the body with the highest energy requirements. Supplements and lifestyle changes can improve mitochondrial health by increasing the availability of proteins necessary for ATP production (activation of AMPK, PCG-1a, NAD+, and SIRT1). They also act as antioxidants, helping mitochondria reduce oxidative stress and perform other important functions, including signaling, differentiation, programmed cell death, and cell growth control.

Additional support for mitochondrial function includes acetyl-L-carnitine, nicotinamide, CoQ10, pyrroloquinoline quinone, vitamin C, choline, NADH, alpha-lipoic acid, alpha-ketoglutaric acid, resveratrol, N-acetylcysteine, magnesium, and a quality multivitamin and mineral complex. For more information, see the following link:

33 NATURAL WAYS TO IMPROVE MITOCHONDRIAL FUNCTION

https://selfhacked.com/blog/natural-ways-to-improve-mitochondrial-function/ (2022). .---

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cns.12655/full (2017).---

https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/abs/10.1146/annurev-pharmtox-010716-104908 (2018).--

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007%2F978-3-319-73344-9#page=493 (2018).--- A large group of plant-produced compounds called phytochemicals, which possess high antioxidant properties, have been shown to be useful in combating numerous diseases. This review covered the antioxidant potential of some plants with these properties. Medicinal plants. A total of 250 plants from the following families; these plants exhibit important biological properties, such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, immunomodulatory, anticancer, and antimicrobial properties, among others.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10942912.2022.2157425 (2022)

La evidencia esta demostrando que la obesidad, diabetes. alzheimer (diabetes tipo 3) y enfermedsdes crónicas y degenerativas, incluido el cancer estan relacionadas de la resistencia a la insulina al predecir una variedad de enfermedades metabólicas y relacionadas tambien con la edad..La resistencia a la insulina define un deterioro en la respuesta biológica a la estimulación de la insulina de los tejidos diana, principalmente el hígado, los músculos, el tejido adiposo y el cerebro. La incapacidad para llevar a cabo la eliminación de glucosa da como resultado un aumento en la producción de insulina de las células β e hiperinsulinemia. La RI afecta la fisiología de muchas maneras, causando hiperglucemia, hipertensión, dislipidemia, adiposidad visceral, hiperuricemia, marcadores inflamatorios elevados y disfunción endotelial. Si persiste en el tiempo, puede conducir al desarrollo de síndrome metabólico, NAFLD, enfermedades cardiovasculares (ECV), enfermedad de Alzheimer (EA) y, más comúnmente, cuando las células β no pueden mantener el ritmo y la producción de insulina disminuye gradualmente hasta detenerse. diabetes mellitus tipo 2 . La resistencia a la insulina precede y causa inflamación en el tejido adiposo .

Nutrientes como el resveratrol, los extractos de antocianinas de plantas moradas, la curcumina o los flavonoides tienen un papel relevante en la mejora de la resistencia a la insulina a niveles moleculares. La restricción calórica es una intervención no farmacológica que se sabe que mejora los defectos metabólicos asociados con el envejecimiento, incluida la resistencia a la insulina. Los niveles de expresión de miARN pueden representar una herramienta predictiva de alteraciones relacionadas con el envejecimiento

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/12/2/208 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489221001752 (2022).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/11/15/4358 (2022).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/13/5/779 (2023).---

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/acel.13919 (2023).---

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