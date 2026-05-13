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Using one of the largest biological datasets ever built, researchers found that a simple, overlooked component outperformed the version everyone has focused on for years.

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A common stomach remedy may be doing far more than easing reflux - from blocking key nutrients to doubling your heart risk, it could be undermining your health from the inside out.

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