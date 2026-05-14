★ TOP STORY

Long before diagnosis, subtle changes in how your body handles energy may already be influencing cellular behavior in ways that shape long-term cancer risk.

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A healthy gut is the first step in achieving overall health, as your gut health indicates the health of your heart and brain, and the functionality of your digestive and immune systems. Delivered in a delayed-release capsule for an extra layer of protection, Complete Probiotics balances your microbiome with 10 strains of beneficial bacteria.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

More than one in five US adults suffer from chronic pain, and many reach for drugs that suppress mitochondrial function - the last thing sufferers want to do. We’re learning more about what causes pain, and this recent discovery may be a godsend to those who struggle with pain.

If you’ve been dealing with itchy, irritated feet that don’t seem to heal, the problem is likely deeper than you think. With the right natural remedies and a few daily habits, you can clear the infection and keep it from returning for good.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Collagen isn’t just about appearance - it’s about feeling strong, mobile, and comfortable in your own body. Our formula delivers key amino acids your body uses to build collagen naturally, supporting flexibility, resilience, and radiance from the inside out. Clean and physician-formulated, it’s a simple way to invest in daily wellness. Try our Free Form Collagen Support today and move with confidence.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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