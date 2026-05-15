★ TOP STORY

Most of it lives deep inside your cells - not in your blood - which is why standard tests often miss the kind of depletion that quietly affects energy, nerves, heart rhythm, and recovery under stress.

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Fish oils are known to be excellent sources of omega-3, but not all are made equal. Our exclusive Krill Oil formula can be trusted for its traceability, sustainability, and enhanced shelf-life. Try Krill Oil today for superior heart, bone, and joint health.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

There’s a therapy so effective, they couldn’t risk you knowing. It’s not alternative - it’s suppressed. And it’s making a quiet comeback.

Women and young adults are especially at risk - the number for women rises to 64% not getting enough. A nutrient you can’t live without, it fuels all your body’s essential processes. Without it, you’ll not only feel miserable and tired, you put yourself at high risk for cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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This essential nutrient occurs naturally in many foods, but most people still aren’t getting enough of it. And make sure to skip the supplements made from soy and other ingredients that are doing more harm than good for your body. Instead, turn to our Vitamin E supplement, sourced naturally from sunflowers, for balanced antioxidants and naturally glowing skin.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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