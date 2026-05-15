★The Missing Mineral Your Body Can't Run Without
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The Missing Mineral Your Body Can’t Run Without
Most of it lives deep inside your cells - not in your blood - which is why standard tests often miss the kind of depletion that quietly affects energy, nerves, heart rhythm, and recovery under stress.
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You Need This to Thrive, yet Over 34% of Americans Go Without
Women and young adults are especially at risk - the number for women rises to 64% not getting enough. A nutrient you can’t live without, it fuels all your body’s essential processes. Without it, you’ll not only feel miserable and tired, you put yourself at high risk for cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.
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Magnesium's Big Actions. New research from scientists at the Australian National University's (ANU) Brain and Neuroimaging Laboratory links magnesium levels to a healthy, youthful brain as we age.
Researchers say that a higher intake of magnesium-rich foods could also help reduce the risk of dementia, which is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the seventh leading cause of death worldwide.
The study, conducted on more than 6,000 cognitively healthy participants in the UK, aged between 40 and 73, yielded thought-provoking conclusions.
For example, the website El Debate, in its Health and Wellness section, reports that those who consume more than 550 milligrams of magnesium per day (the norm is 350) have a brain age approximately one year younger by the time they reach 55. "The study shows that a 41% increase in magnesium intake could lead to less age-related brain shrinkage, which is associated with better cognitive function and a lower risk of or delay in the onset of dementia in old age," said the study's lead author, Khawlah Alateeq, from the ANU National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health.
"Since there is no cure for dementia and the development of pharmacological treatments has been unsuccessful for the past 30 years, it has been suggested that greater attention should be directed towards prevention," said study co-author Dr. Erin Walsh, also from ANU.
"Since there is no cure for dementia and the development of pharmacological treatments has been unsuccessful for the past 30 years, it has been suggested that greater attention should be directed towards prevention," said study co-author Dr. Erin Walsh, who is also from ANU. https://www.anu.edu.au/news/all-news/eating-more-magnesium-each-day-keeps-dementia-at-bay (2023)
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-023-03123-x (2023)
In one presented study, baseline cognitive tests were performed, with the first follow-up tests conducted six weeks later.
Then, for 12 weeks, study participants received a random daily dose of either placebos or between 1500 and 2000 milligrams of magnesium threonate, depending on their body weight. Cognitive tests were repeated at six-week and 12-week intervals in the following areas:
1) Executive function
2) Working memory
3) Attention
4) Episodic memory (ability to recall fleeting events). Significantly, the most surprising finding is not only that magnesium threonate improves performance on individual cognitive tests in older adults with cognitive impairment, but also that it reverses brain aging for more than nine years.
Studies also show how increased magnesium concentrations in cultured hippocampal brain cells (where memories are stored and retrieved) increase both synaptic density and brain plasticity. There are two reasons why this is important:
• Synaptic density is not only a measure of the structural integrity of brain synapses, but evidence suggests that higher synaptic density results in more efficient cognitive processing.
• Plasticity is a measure of the speed at which synaptic connections can change in response to new stimuli; it is essentially learning at the cellular level.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1053811916300404
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https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22016520/
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https://articulos.mercola.com/sitios/articulos/archivo/2019/05/27/beneficios-cognitivos-del-treonato-de-magnesio.aspx
Glycine contributes to the action of magnesium in cardiovascular diseases. Glycine plays a fundamental role in cardiovascular health and its intricate mechanisms of action help alleviate various medical conditions. The broad spectrum of glycine's impact encompasses numerous diseases, including not only acute myocardial infarction, aortic dissection, and cardiac hypertrophy, but also aortic allograft transplant rejection, insulin resistance, and endothelial dysfunction, providing a comprehensive understanding of its medical applications.
Glycine also plays a role in nerve signal transmission and the elimination of toxins from the body. Glycine modulates the production of serotonin, the "feel-good" hormone that helps elevate mood, improve sleep, and enhance memory. Glycine is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, properties that reduce the risk of heart disease. Therefore, some researchers have analyzed the connection between glycine and heart disease.
Glycine may send a "slow-down" signal to the brain, which likely helps reduce major depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders in some people, according to scientists at the Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation and Technology.
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/glycine
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https://neurosciencenews.com/major-depression-glycine-22905/ (2023)
https://www.mdpi.com/2813-2475/3/2/16 (2024)