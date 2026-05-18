★The Payoff Most People Quit Before Reaching
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The Payoff Most People Quit Before Reaching
Your brain’s strongest response comes only after your body adapts over time - which is why stopping too early prevents the sharper thinking, faster reactions, and mental clarity that show up later.
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Interesting aspects are addressed in Dr. Mercola's report. Emerging evidence indicates that moderate-intensity aerobic exercise is positively correlated with cognitive function and memory. Recent research in animal models suggests a pathway in which brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is a key mediator. Exercise promotes the synthesis and accumulation of neuroactive metabolites such as myokines and ketone bodies in the periphery and hippocampus, enhancing the expression of the neutrophil BDNF. BDNF has well-established properties of promoting neuronal survival and synaptic integrity, while its influence on energy transduction may provide the crucial link between the inherent vascular and metabolic benefits of exercise and improved brain function. Indeed, BDNF mRNA and protein levels are significantly elevated after periods of voluntary exercise. This has also been correlated with improved spatial memory. Similarly, both BDNF and cardiovascular fitness derived from aerobic exercise have been positively associated with hippocampal volume and function in humans. Exercise will attenuate the cortical atrophy and synaptic loss inherent in neurodegenerative disorders, many of which also exhibit aberrant downregulation of BDNF.
Structured physical exercise can also increase BDNF levels in healthy children, with neuromotor activities and martial arts showing particular promise. However, overweight or obese children may require tailored interventions. Evidence supports the implementation of cognitively stimulating physical activities in educational settings to optimize brain health during critical developmental periods, although larger, standardized trials are needed to confirm these preliminary findings.
And what about older adults? Population aging is a global trend, with the population aged 65 and over projected to increase from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. Aging is associated with a decline in physical, physiological, and psychological functions, including a decrease in fat-free mass, strength, and brain function. Psychological changes in the aging brain are inevitable and cause various mental health problems, including cognitive decline, dementia, and depression. Furthermore, aging is a significant risk factor for a decrease in circulating levels of neurotrophic factors, which are postulated to play a role in age-related mental disorders.
This systematic review with meta-analysis demonstrated that physical training significantly increases resting BDNF concentrations in older adults, with the greatest effects observed with moderate- to vigorous-intensity exercise performed 3 to 4 times per week for a training period of at least 12 weeks. Older adults are encouraged to participate in exercise programs, whether aerobic, resistance, or a combination of both. They could benefit from increased resting BDNF levels, given that BDNF contributes fundamentally to neuronal processes and is linked to brain health. https://europepmc.org/article/med/30326283 (2018)
https://www.mdpi.com/2075-1729/15/7/1147 (2025)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0531556524003048 (2025)--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) can be considered a natural "brain antidepressant," as low levels of BDNF in the brain have been linked to mood disorders. BDNF is important for various physiological processes, including neuronal development, synaptic plasticity, neurogenesis, neuroprotection, and mood regulation. The connection between the BDNF signaling pathway and major depressive disorder is widely studied and is of great importance for advancing our understanding and treatment of this alarming disorder. However, much remains to be discovered, as research in this field is very active. Despite the existence of effective treatments, relapses after treatment and resistance to standard therapeutic options are common, underscoring the need for ongoing research. Studies have found that reduced BDNF levels are associated with a higher frequency of depressive symptoms, suggesting that BDNF plays a significant role in the underlying mechanisms of this illness, in addition to other important mechanisms such as oxidative stress, HPA axis imbalances, and altered neurotransmission.
The interaction of oxidative stress, HPA axis imbalance, serotonergic pathways, and BDNF plays a significant role in the development and progression of depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders. These interconnected mechanisms lead to advances in the diagnosis and treatment of depressive disorders, ultimately improving the lives of people with depression.
Blood levels of BDNF were lower in humans with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor regulates glucose and energy metabolism and prevents beta-cell depletion. Reduced BDNF levels are associated with neurodegenerative diseases involving neuronal loss, such as mental and neurodegenerative disorders. Obesity is associated with an increased risk of depression, possibly due to chronic inflammation, neurochemical dysregulation, and the emotional and social challenges related to weight stigma and obesity management.
Short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate, contribute to the upregulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and gut dysbiosis leads to reduced BDNF levels, which could affect neuronal development and synaptic plasticity. Increased intestinal permeability leads to an influx of gut microbial components such as lipopolysaccharides, and the resulting systemic inflammation can lead to neuroinflammation in the central nervous system.
BDNF is a marker of the effectiveness of exercise/physical activity in managing symptoms such as fatigue, pain, depression, and sleep disorders. Studies have reported increases in BDNF levels, but less than half showed significant increases in BDNF after exercise or physical activity programs. Food-medicine homology is a traditional concept in which certain natural materials act as both food and medicine, offering both nutritional value and therapeutic benefits. Several classes of bioactive compounds exist in the brain that could be stimulated by natural compounds. Natural compounds can influence the levels and activity of neurotransmitters in the brain, which are essential for proper neuronal communication. Certain phytonutrients influence the production and regulation of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, which are key chemicals involved in regulating mood and emotional well-being. Other bioactive molecules involved in the brain include neurotrophic factors and growth regulators, such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), hormones, and neurosteroids, such as vitamin D. Recent technological and imaging advances are increasingly highlighting their important role in brain health as well. Thus, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) from green tea and curcumin are polyphenols with evidence supporting their positive impacts on the symptomatology of mood disorders and possible mood-associated biomarkers such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25568448/ (2012).--
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17173978/ (2015).---
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/15/8/2081 (2023)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4697050/ (2015).---
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/12/6827 (2022).---
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/3/1172 (2022).----
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/12/9/1994 (2024)..
https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/30/4/848 (2025)
https://www.mdpi.com/2075-1729/15/7/1147 (2025)
https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4663/13/8/253 (2025)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/19/3069 (2025)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/5/855 (2026)
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/27/4/1788 (2026)
https://www.mdpi.com/2413-4155/8/4/84 (2026)
https://www.mdpi.com/journal/ijms/special_issues/6DM0S41G7R (2026)
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