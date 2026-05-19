★Why You Can't Stop Eating This 'Healthy' Food
★ TOP STORY
Why You Can’t Stop Eating This ‘Healthy’ Food
It looks clean and simple - no additives, no junk - yet something about the way it’s made quietly overrides your body’s natural ‘I’m full’ signals, making it far easier to keep reaching for more without realizing it.
Advertisement
Early Memorial Day Savings Are Here - Take 20% Off Sitewide
Honor the season by investing in your daily wellness routine with limited-time savings. With a wide range of carefully crafted products, it’s easy to find options that align with your needs and lifestyle. Stay consistent, prepared, and supported as you head into the months ahead. Shop now to take advantage before this offer ends on 5/19.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
The Hidden Toxin That’s Rewiring Your Cells
It lingers in your body, silently wrecking your energy and accelerating aging - yet it’s in almost everything you eat.
The ‘White Coat’ Deception No One Talks About
What if your body knows how to heal, but the system doesn’t want you to trust it? Discover the hidden flaw in modern health care - and why it keeps you dependent.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Support Cellular and Metabolic Function with Geranyl Geraniol with GG-Gold™
Your body produces many of the compounds tied to energy through internal pathways. Geranyl Geraniol provides a compound involved in normal cellular and metabolic processes. As natural production changes over time, supporting these pathways can support normal biological processes. Designed for consistent use as part of your routine. Shop now and support your daily wellness routine.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Yes, sweet poison, we have Professor Yudkins's Great Book "Pure White and Deadly". "Yudkin was way ahead of his time with his idea of nutrition as a broad topic: not just the study of food composition, but the importance of enjoying a variety of fresh foods and the recognition of the psychological and social factors that lead us to choose certain foods and avoid others (in the first link).
Consider also Dr. Robert Lustig's book, "Fat Chance: The Hidden Truth About Sugar, Obesity and Disease." Lustig spent the last 16 years treating childhood obesity. His meta-analysis of cutting-edge research from large cohort studies on what sugar does to populations around the world, along with his own clinical observations, gives him a great deal of credit for the war on sugar.
Lustig said that "the problem with obesity is that the brain isn't seeing the excess weight." The brain can't see it because appetite is determined by a binary system. You're either in anorexigenesis—"I'm not hungry and I can burn energy"—or you're in orexigenesis—"I'm hungry and "I want to store energy." The switch is your leptin level (the hormone that regulates body fat), but too much insulin in your system blocks the leptin signal. About 80% of the 600,000 packaged foods you can buy in the U.S. have added sweeteners and flavorings, which create sugar addiction. Daily fructose consumption has doubled in the last 30 years in the United States. Global sugar consumption has tripled in the last 50 years, while the population has only doubled. It makes sense that the obesity pandemic and the increasing development of chronic diseases and degenerative.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/10/131015123341.htm .----
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/7c4c/d084eda9ecea850eddbd76445504e24c58f1.pdf .-----
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41430-022-01225-z (2023).---
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/3/702 (2023).---
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/3/764 (2023).---
-------------------------------
The junk food industry has managed to create an unnatural addiction in people's eating habits, with sugar and carefully tested flavors, developing the pernicious science of addiction to extraordinary levels. Artificial ingredients are used to produce these delicious snacks, confusing and deceiving the body's metabolism. This is in stark contrast to whole foods, with the flavor and texture that nature itself created, which work with the body to satisfy hunger and food cravings. DiNicolantonio stated that sugar is even more addictive than cocaine, making it the most widely consumed addictive substance on the planet, far surpassing nicotine or alcohol. In a study titled "Sugar Addiction: Is It Real? A Narrative Review," an article by researchers James DiNicolantonio, James O'Keefe, and William Wilson, the American professors reported that the consumption of added sugars has effects similar to other drugs, such as cocaine or opium. According to the research, available information has allowed researchers to identify behaviors typical of drug addicts in those who consume large amounts of sugar. Binge eating, anxiety, and withdrawal symptoms have been observed. Consuming sugar produces effects similar to cocaine use, altering mood due to its ability to activate the brain's reward system and pleasure centers, leading to a craving for more sugar. Consumption of sugary drinks had a significant impact on the prevalence of obesity and related metabolic risks, including insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome.
https://julianaszabluk.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pure-White-and-Deadly-How-Sugar-Is-Killing-Us-and-What-We-Can-Do-to-Stop-It-by-John-Yudkin-z-lib.org_.epub_.pdf .------
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2014/aug/24/robert-lustig-sugar-poison
This explains a lot. Back in the day when the defense wall of Big Tobacco was falling Legacy Media were reporting how they were "investing" in Processed Foods, as a way to protect their money. It has been more recent years it has become obvious they were more so transferring it's addiction science to Processed Foods. Not much is missed as they apply what triggers our cravings, shuts down the natural body signals of what is enough, what may be good for us or not.
Colors, smells, tastes, textures, the kinds of sugars or salts with the different products seduce us to become grab and gulp eating machines. Then the public is offered med's for such to allow people to still eat junk but lose weight, muscle and...health.
When Foods are provided Locally involves people and social structures where they are very likely to prepare the same locally and commune together Locally. This enhances not just healthy eating, improving physical health, but also mental, emotional health plus the Social Health of the area. Lot's of win, win, wins! Also worth a mention, areas able to withstand temporary disasters, or support other areas who may have. Short, stable, supply lines of Health Building and Dis-Ease Preventing Foods.