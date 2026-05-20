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Focusing on one habit rarely moves the needle - but when a few small improvements happen together, they begin reinforcing each other and creating results that feel disproportionate to the effort.

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If you lower your levels of these two triggers, most migraines will vanish without further intervention. And it’s easier than you think - simply follow these 6 steps.

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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What may be your body’s most important physiological system, your endocannabinoid system communicates with your brain, spinal cord, organs, and tissues through more than 1,000 receptors. The phytocannabinoids and terpenes in whole hemp oil concentrate may play a key role.

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