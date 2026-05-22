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Guillermou
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The evidence presented by Dr. Mercola shows that it is possible to obtain significant benefits from a varied diet rich in phytochemicals, to which we can add the necessary supplements, taking into account individual characteristics, risks, and age. Any disruption to this balance leads to oxidative stress, which is a key pathogenic factor in several eye diseases. In this review, we present the current evidence on oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction in conditions affecting both the anterior segment (e.g., dry eye, keratoconus, cataracts) and the posterior segment (age-related macular degeneration, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma) of the human eye.

Dietary supplements such as carotenoids, anthocyanins, and vitamins have antioxidant properties that may be beneficial for maintaining good vision or reversing vision impairment; therefore, studies have been conducted to understand the role of dietary supplements in the treatment or prevention of ophthalmic diseases. While high concentrations of carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin, taurine, zinc, anthocyanins, and vitamins decrease the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, they also play a role in the treatment and prevention of other eye diseases: Saffron extract reduces intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma; bilberry extract prevents lens and retinal deficiencies, in addition to relieving the symptoms of dry eye disease; and a high concentration of beta-carotene may reduce the risk of developing cataracts. Resveratrol has potential as a drug to improve the manifestation of dry eye disease. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy of green tea extract and EGCG in counteracting oxidation and ocular inflammation for the management of glaucoma.

The risk of cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye diseases increases with age. Other risk factors include diabetes, hypertension, smoking, alcohol consumption, and medications such as corticosteroids. https://www.hindawi.com/journals/bmri/2022/5810373/ (2022)

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2023.2215865 (2023)

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202303.0500/v1 (2023)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10276748/ (2023)

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/7/1320 (2023)

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-1989/13/2/187 (2023)

Taurine is the most abundant amino acid in the retina. In the 1970s, it was thought to be involved in retinal diseases with photoreceptor degeneration. Alterations in retinal vascular perfusion in these retinal diseases may, therefore, affect retinal taurine uptake, resulting in local depletion. The low plasma taurine concentrations observed in diabetic patients may further increase these local decreases in taurine concentration. This study reviews the evidence for the role of taurine in retinal ganglion cell survival and studies suggesting that this compound may be involved in the pathophysiology of glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy. Therefore, along with other antioxidant molecules, taurine should be seriously reconsidered as a potential treatment for such retinal diseases.

Taurine and zinc are two molecules highly concentrated in the retina and with relevant functions in this structure. Maintaining zinc homeostasis in this tissue is necessary for the normal functioning of the taurine system in the retina.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1350946214000147 (2014)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213231722002786 (2022)

https://analyticalsciencejournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jemt.24193 (2022)

The mechanism by which taurine supplementation acts is primarily related to the reduction of oxidative stress. In particular, it has been shown to improve the retinal activities of reduced glutathione, malondialdehyde, superoxide dismutase, and catalase. Anti-apoptotic effects are also involved; however, the protective mechanisms exerted by taurine against retinal damage still require further investigation.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/cns.13610 (2022)

Systemic Taurine Treatment Affords Functional and Morphological Neuroprotection of Photoreceptors and Restores Retinal Pigment Epithelium Function

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213231722002786 (2022)

Taurine has an important protective effect on retinal function, primarily due to its antioxidant and neuroprotective effects, and is essential for the function and survival of retinal photoreceptors, RGC cells, and RPE cells. However, because the amount of taurine synthesized by the human body is insufficient to meet the body's health needs, it must be obtained through dietary supplements. This document provides a systematic review of taurine sources, including exogenous dietary and endogenous metabolic pathways, as well as a detailed review of exogenous taurine distribution and production.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/8/1843 (2023)

Lutein and its isomer, zeaxanthin, cross the blood-retinal barrier to form macular pigment in the retina. Lutein also accumulates preferentially in the human brain throughout multiple life stages. A variety of scientific evidence supports the role of lutein in visual and cognitive function throughout life.

Macular pigment (MP) concentration is generally expressed in terms of optical density (MPOD). Higher MPOD was significantly associated with better performance in phonemic fluency, attentional switching, visual and verbal memory, and learning, even after adjusting for age, sex, diet, and educational level.

https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/6629295 (2019)

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