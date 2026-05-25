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Guillermou
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mportant advice from Dr. Mercola. There are many fronts that can influence sleep: psychological factors, stress, digestive health, especially intestinal. Increase Gaba: "When CBT-I is insufficient, foods containing or promoting gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) are beneficial. These include foods rich in apigenin (found in parsley and chamomile), magnesium, quercetin (found in onions and apples), theanine (found in green tea), glycine (found in pumpkins, carrots, peas, and potatoes), sprouted legumes, and fermented soy and rice. Studies reinforce that without sufficient vitamin B6, the conversion of glutamate (an excitatory neurotransmitter) to GABA (a calming neurotransmitter) is blocked, exacerbating feelings of stress.”

Delve deeper into gut health. Studies presented in 2025 confirm that enteroendocrine cells in the gut produce massive amounts of melatonin, up to 400 times greater than those of the pineal gland. Melatonin synthesis in the gut depends directly on the presence of specific bacteria (such as Bifidobacterium longum). When dysbiosis (bacterial imbalance) occurs, systemic melatonin levels drop, affecting the onset of sleep. Maintaining the integrity of the intestinal barrier is crucial for this precursor to circulate correctly to the brain.

Certain strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium directly synthesize GABA, the main inhibitory neurotransmitter that calms neuronal activity to allow for deep sleep. 95% of serotonin (a precursor to melatonin) is produced in the gut. Specific strains facilitate the conversion of the amino acid tryptophan into serotonin, optimizing the circadian rhythm. The fermentation of fiber by the gut microbiota produces butyrate and other short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Recent evidence from 2025 indicates that these metabolites reduce neuroinflammation and cross the blood-brain barrier to promote deep (non-REM) sleep. Studies suggest that "postbiotics" (bacterial byproducts) are as effective as live probiotics in improving sleep architecture.

The goal is to help the body reduce inflammation, achieve a healthy gut, and avoid stress. Try taking dried parsley, which is very rich in apigenin, or liposomal apigenin capsules with superior bioavailability. Pay attention to your diet to produce butyrate. Include fermented foods, probiotics, and postbiotics, as well as digestive enzymes and foods high in serotonin.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11113552/ (2014).-

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1724829/full (2026).--

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07511855 (2026).-

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/microbiology/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2025.1733772/full (2025).-

https://ecancer.org/en/news/28072-aacr-2026-sleep-deprivation-disrupts-gut-microbiota-worsening-colorectal-cancer-outcomes (2026).-

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