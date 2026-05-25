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Researchers found that even one stretch of poor sleep quietly shifts your brain and appetite signals - making certain cravings stronger, meals more irregular, and decisions around food far harder to control the next day.

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It’s not cigarettes or sugar. It’s not even stress. This silent killer is disguised as something harmless - routine, even comforting. But beneath the surface, it’s triggering heart failure, brain decay, and slow-motion metabolic collapse.

This hidden danger in your doctor’s office quietly increases your cancer risk with each exposure. CT scans emit radiation that damages DNA, but simple steps help protect you from unnecessary harm.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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