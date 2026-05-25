★After a Bad Night, This Starts to Take Over
★ TOP STORY
After a Bad Night, This Starts to Take Over
Researchers found that even one stretch of poor sleep quietly shifts your brain and appetite signals - making certain cravings stronger, meals more irregular, and decisions around food far harder to control the next day.
Advertisement
Save up to 25% Sitewide This Memorial Day - Last Day!
It’s the final day to take advantage of our Memorial Day Sale. Save up to 25% sitewide on the high-quality essentials you trust - from daily wellness to seasonal favorites. Stock up now and step into summer with savings.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
The No. 1 Cause of Death That’s Hiding in Plain Sight
It’s not cigarettes or sugar. It’s not even stress. This silent killer is disguised as something harmless - routine, even comforting. But beneath the surface, it’s triggering heart failure, brain decay, and slow-motion metabolic collapse.
Are CT Scans the Hidden Cancer Risk No One Warned You About?
This hidden danger in your doctor’s office quietly increases your cancer risk with each exposure. CT scans emit radiation that damages DNA, but simple steps help protect you from unnecessary harm.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Support Energy for Body and Mind with Our Energy Supplements
Forget the caffeine crashes and anxiety! Our energy-boosting supplements, like Ashwagandha and Ubiquinol, deliver clean and sustainable energy that supports your mental clarity and physical endurance. Stay energized and focused all day. Boost your energy, now!
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
mportant advice from Dr. Mercola. There are many fronts that can influence sleep: psychological factors, stress, digestive health, especially intestinal. Increase Gaba: "When CBT-I is insufficient, foods containing or promoting gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) are beneficial. These include foods rich in apigenin (found in parsley and chamomile), magnesium, quercetin (found in onions and apples), theanine (found in green tea), glycine (found in pumpkins, carrots, peas, and potatoes), sprouted legumes, and fermented soy and rice. Studies reinforce that without sufficient vitamin B6, the conversion of glutamate (an excitatory neurotransmitter) to GABA (a calming neurotransmitter) is blocked, exacerbating feelings of stress.”
Delve deeper into gut health. Studies presented in 2025 confirm that enteroendocrine cells in the gut produce massive amounts of melatonin, up to 400 times greater than those of the pineal gland. Melatonin synthesis in the gut depends directly on the presence of specific bacteria (such as Bifidobacterium longum). When dysbiosis (bacterial imbalance) occurs, systemic melatonin levels drop, affecting the onset of sleep. Maintaining the integrity of the intestinal barrier is crucial for this precursor to circulate correctly to the brain.
Certain strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium directly synthesize GABA, the main inhibitory neurotransmitter that calms neuronal activity to allow for deep sleep. 95% of serotonin (a precursor to melatonin) is produced in the gut. Specific strains facilitate the conversion of the amino acid tryptophan into serotonin, optimizing the circadian rhythm. The fermentation of fiber by the gut microbiota produces butyrate and other short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Recent evidence from 2025 indicates that these metabolites reduce neuroinflammation and cross the blood-brain barrier to promote deep (non-REM) sleep. Studies suggest that "postbiotics" (bacterial byproducts) are as effective as live probiotics in improving sleep architecture.
The goal is to help the body reduce inflammation, achieve a healthy gut, and avoid stress. Try taking dried parsley, which is very rich in apigenin, or liposomal apigenin capsules with superior bioavailability. Pay attention to your diet to produce butyrate. Include fermented foods, probiotics, and postbiotics, as well as digestive enzymes and foods high in serotonin.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11113552/ (2014).-
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1724829/full (2026).--
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07511855 (2026).-
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/microbiology/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2025.1733772/full (2025).-
https://ecancer.org/en/news/28072-aacr-2026-sleep-deprivation-disrupts-gut-microbiota-worsening-colorectal-cancer-outcomes (2026).-