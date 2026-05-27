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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
6hEdited

A terrible tragedy caused by an inadequate diet laden with ultra-processed foods and a sedentary lifestyle. Obesity is a chronic, multifactorial metabolic disease that has become a global public health crisis. An estimated 2.6 billion people currently live with overweight or obesity, and this figure is projected to exceed 4 billion by 2035. Its complex relationship with food production and consumption patterns demands sustainable solutions to reduce pressure on ecosystems and promote healthier lifestyles. Obesity affects more than a third of Americans and increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Interventional trials have consistently demonstrated that consuming plant-based diets reduces body fat in overweight and obese subjects, even while controlling for energy intake.

Combating obesity requires holistic strategies that address not only individual health but also the broader environmental impacts of food systems. A systematic review examined the relationship between plant-based diets and obesity, focusing on studies that assessed body mass index (BMI) and body fat. The evidence suggests that adherence to a plant-based diet, especially a healthy one, is associated with lower rates of obesity.

Six main dietary mechanisms that may lead to a reduction in body fat include: (1) reduced calorie density, (2) improved gut microbiota symbiosis, (3) increased insulin sensitivity, (4) reduced trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), (5) activation of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs), and (6) overexpression of mitochondrial uncoupling proteins.

Excessive consumption of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, particularly those high in saturated fat, sugar, and sodium, has led to a global obesity epidemic. This, in turn, increases the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Obesity and type 2 diabetes share a common characteristic: a reduction in gut microbial diversity. People who consume more dietary fiber from whole foods have a more diverse gut microbiota. Some of these monosaccharides can be fermented by the microbiota to form short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), primarily acetate, propionate, and butyrate.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/11/2712 (2019).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1108088/full (2023).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12944-023-01803-5 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/12/5/1023 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/14/2240 (2024).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/obr.13901 (2025)

https://lseee.net/index.php/ms/article/view/1041 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/11/1753 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/9/2173 (2025).---

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Obesity and type 2 diabetes share a common characteristic: reduced gut microbial diversity. People who consume more dietary fiber from whole foods have a more diverse gut microbiota. Some of these monosaccharides can be fermented by the microbiota to form short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), primarily acetate, propionate, and butyrate. Butyrate can increase the thickness of the mucus layer, preventing the invasion of pathogenic bacteria and maintaining gut health. Furthermore, SCFAs can activate intestinal gluconeogenesis and induce the release of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), promoting satiety and reducing food intake.

In addition, fiber fermentation produces compounds that restore permeability in damaged epithelial cells, reduce inflammatory chemokines, and increase the anti-inflammatory marker IL-10, which could improve insulin resistance and diabetes management.

Polyphenols may also exert beneficial effects on human health. Recent evidence shows that some phenolic compounds can induce GLP-1 secretion by intestinal L cells and, therefore, could be useful for improving glucose homeostasis.

How to Increase Butyrate and GLP-1 Naturally

---Diet Rich in Fermentable Fiber: Consume legumes, whole grains, leafy green vegetables, garlic, onions, and green bananas.

---Resistant Starch: Foods like oats and legumes are potent prebiotics that increase butyrate production.

---Plant Proteins: Substitute plant-based proteins for animal proteins.

---Healthy Fats: such as nuts and avocados.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2615/10/1/107 (2020).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/26/3/703 (2021).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/14/2240 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/12/5/1023 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/11/1753 (2025).--

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
1h

"The conversation around these drugs needs to move past weight loss alone." And there is the crust of the biscuit...across the board with to many products given to address a symptom, Dis-Ease will do for a specific thing, but the long standing thou shalt not speak of such things issue is too often - so what else does this do? Is the cure worse than the Disease? Are the malady's being generated by something else that also needs to be addressed, acknowledged and would prevent the Original Sickness? Say an Ag system and Ultra Processed Food System causing unwanted, unnecessary, Preventable Dis-Ease, Dis Comfort, Life Disruption and in the end, Life Shortening down the road due to putting Profit$, Power & Control above not just individuals, but the nation?

Addressing the Foundations of Life with proper foods raised for nutrition, building health as opposed to cranking out the most units without the touch of human hands at the cheapest cost per unit to charge the most for profits giving us substandard fare and results.

Yes, currently it can not only be difficult, even out of reach for too many to find or have the actual Real Deal food sources. Make no mistake, the Global Monopolies are pulling out the stops to maintain their status quo. This means it is us, We, the People who have to find whatever we can to do to expand Local Efforts that ultimately led to Independence and experience Real Health, the Greatest Real Wealth we could hope for.

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