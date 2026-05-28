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As Dr. Mercola reports, the use of AI in nutrition is progressing toward quantifiable, personalized, and adaptive systems in real time, which is especially useful for converting general recommendations into measurable interventions (biomarkers, glucose, microbiome, etc.). Here is a technical summary with reliable and recent links for further exploration.
1. AI + PERSONALIZED NUTRITION BASED ON PHYSIOLOGICAL DATA. AI ALLOWS FOR THE INTEGRATION OF MULTIPLE VARIABLES:
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)
Gut microbiota
Genetics / epigenetics
Habits (sleep, exercise)
Key example
Study by the Weizmann Institute of Science (Zeevi et al.)
The Weizmann Institute of Science is a multidisciplinary research institute located in Rehovot, Israel. Recognized for its excellence in basic science, it has been key to the country's scientific and technological development, with a global impact in physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, and computer science.
Algorithm predicts individual glycemic response to food.
https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(15)01481-6?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Finding: Two people can have opposite responses to the same food → diet should be adaptive, not standardized.
2. CONTROLLED TRIAL ON ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS AND OBJECTIVE MEASUREMENT
National Institutes of Health study led by Kevin Hall
Ultra-processed diet leads to excess calorie intake (Hall et al. 2019)
https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(19)30248-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Measurable outcome: +500 kcal/day spontaneous: weight gain in 2 weeks
This is key: AI can detect these patterns before weight gain occurs.
3. AI + MICROBIOME → DYNAMIC DIETS
Recent review on microbiome and personalized diet
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41575-025-01077-5?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
The microbiome changes with diet, being a dynamic system. AI allows for diet adjustments based on bacterial evolution
4. AI-POWERED APPS ALREADY APPLYING THIS APPROACH
1. ZOE Nutrition Program
Based on microbiome + glucose + lipids
Uses personalized predictive models
https://zoe.com/en-gb?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
2. Levels Health
Continuous glucose monitoring
AI suggests dietary changes in real time
https://www.levelshealth.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
3. NutriSense
Similar to Levels, with metabolic feedback
https://www.nutrisense.io/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)
5. AI FOR ADAPTIVE RECOMMENDATIONS (MACHINE LEARNING)
Longitudinal predictive models
Closed-loop recommendations (continuous feedback)
Integration with Wearables
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11994916/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
6. TREND 2025–2026: “CLOSED-LOOP” NUTRITION
NutriOrion: AI framework for personalized nutrition intervention (2026)
Very interesting from an engineering perspective: multiple AI agents integrating biomarkers, medication, and dietary restrictions.
https://arxiv.org/abs/2602.18650?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
And an important point: although the field is advancing rapidly, there is still considerable commercial hype surrounding at-home microbiome tests. Even recent reviews point to problems with reproducibility and clinical validation.
https://www.theguardian.com/wellness/article/2024/jul/05/whats-a-gut-microbiome-test?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/19322968211041356?utm_source=chatgpt.com
This is the most important conceptually:
Closed system (like an artificial pancreas, but nutritional)
Sensor (glucose, HRV, sleep)
AI analyzes
Adjusts diet automatically
Remeasures data
Automatic control through engineering (highly aligned with your profile)
Key reviews and articles
1. AI + closed-loop systems in diabetes
Very important because it is the first field where closed-loop nutrition is already working clinically.
Effectiveness and safety of AI-driven closed-loop systems in diabetes management (2025)
https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(15)01481-6?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
Conclusion:
AI analyzes glucose in real time,
automatically adjusts insulin,
improves time in glycemic range.
2. “Artificial pancreas”: evolution toward autonomous systems
Artificial pancreas: the past and the future (2025)
https://www.nih.gov/about-nih?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
Describes:
CGM + smart pumps,
adaptive algorithms,
transition from hybrid to fully automated systems.
3. AI + wearables + personalized nutrition
Integration of artificial intelligence and wearable technology in diabetes and prediabetes (npj Digital Medicine, 2025)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-025-02036-9?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
Highly relevant for precision nutrition:
metabolic prediction,
individualized recommendations,
diabetes prevention.
4. Continuous Molecular Sensors (The Big Trend)
Challenges and opportunities of wearable molecular sensors in endocrinology and metabolism (Nature Reviews Endocrinology, 2026)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-025-01175-z?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
Highly interesting:
sensors for sweat,
saliva,
interstitial fluid,
non-invasive longitudinal biomarkers.
5. Smart Wearables + Integrated AI
Smart wearable and implantable biosensors for continuous health monitoring (2026)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41528-026-00560-6?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
Explains:
implantable biosensors,
continuous monitoring,
AI integration,
personalized preventive medicine.
6. Smart Automatic Delivery Systems
This already connects nutrition + pharmacology + AI.
Smart closed-loop drug delivery systems (Nature Reviews Bioengineering, 2025)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s44222-025-00328-z?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
Central theme:
biosensors → detection → automatic therapeutic response.
Most advanced emerging trend: physiological predictive AI
Models that anticipate the metabolic response
SSM-CGM: Interpretable forecasting model for personalized diabetes management (2025)
Machine learning + continuous glucose monitoring for precision lifestyle changes (2025)
Key idea:
AI doesn't just measure the present; it tries to predict:
what will happen after a meal,
after poor sleep,
after exercise,
or according to the circadian rhythm.
CONCLUSION:
AI allows us to move from "eat healthy" to "eat this, today, at this time, in this quantity, according to your current physiology."
And most importantly:
✔ It makes nutrition measurable (biomarkers)
✔ Adaptive (continuous feedback)
✔ Personalized (not population averages)