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What researchers discovered that happens in just days could quietly interfere with how your brain processes fear, consequences, and decision-making - especially as you get older.

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With 10 strains of exceptional beneficial bacteria, including long-lasting super-strain, L. acidophilus DDS®-1, our Complete Probiotics line is thoughtfully designed to balance gut flora for optimal health. Choose gut health done right for you.

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Cleaning products that promise to eliminate bacteria come with a high cost to your health. Researchers found a link between health care workers using cleaning products once weekly and progressive lung disease. If you clean your home once a week, you may also be at risk. I’ll give you simple, safe and cost-effective alternatives.

Heavy metals pose serious risks to your health. Eliminate them safely and effectively from your body with these strategies.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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A key vitamin you should always consider, Methyl Folate helps build and supports DNA repair processes while promoting overall normal detoxification. Embrace this natural cleanse today to help eliminate unwanted substances in your body for a healthier, happier you.

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