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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
3h

So, so love the hydrogen water. Timely reminder for me, pulled the supporter muscles in the lower back and this should be the ticket to calm them down. ; )

Good stuff. Might be Just Me, best description is just feel happy all over. No big buzz, or energy spike kind of thing, just feel like a good night sleep and feeling well rested.

But Just the Gut Speaking, maybe one of the ways the hydrogen water helps the Gut is it may replace, reduce the oxygen levels where oxygen doesn't belong?

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
9h

Obesity and type 2 diabetes share a common characteristic: reduced gut microbial diversity. People who consume more dietary fiber from whole foods have a more diverse gut microbiota. Some of these monosaccharides can be fermented by the microbiota to form short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), primarily acetate, propionate, and butyrate. Butyrate can increase the thickness of the mucus layer, preventing the invasion of pathogenic bacteria and maintaining gut health. Furthermore, SCFAs can activate intestinal gluconeogenesis and induce the release of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), promoting satiety and reducing food intake.

In addition, fiber fermentation produces compounds that restore permeability in damaged epithelial cells, reduce inflammatory chemokines, and increase the anti-inflammatory marker IL-10, which could improve insulin resistance and diabetes management.

Polyphenols may also exert beneficial effects on human health. Recent evidence shows that some phenolic compounds can induce GLP-1 secretion by intestinal L cells and, therefore, could be useful for improving glucose homeostasis.

How to Increase Butyrate and GLP-1 Naturally

---Diet Rich in Fermentable Fiber: Consume legumes, whole grains, leafy green vegetables, garlic, onions, and green bananas.

Resistant Starch: Foods like oats and legumes are potent prebiotics that increase butyrate production.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2615/10/1/107 (2020).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/26/3/703 (2021).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/14/2240 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/12/5/1023 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/11/1753 (2025).--

Obesity is a multifactorial chronic metabolic disease that has become a global public health crisis. An estimated 2.6 billion people currently live with overweight or obesity, and this number is projected to exceed 4 billion by 2035. Its complex relationship with food production and consumption patterns demands sustainable solutions to reduce pressure on ecosystems and promote healthier lifestyles. Obesity affects more than one-third of Americans and increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Interventional trials have consistently shown that consuming plant-based diets reduces body fat in overweight and obese individuals, even while controlling for energy intake.

Combating obesity requires holistic strategies that address not only individual health but also the broader environmental impacts of food systems. A systematic review examined the relationship between plant-based diets and obesity, focusing on studies that assessed body mass index (BMI) and body fat. Evidence suggests that adherence to a plant-based diet, especially a healthy one, is associated with lower rates of obesity.

Six main dietary mechanisms can lead to a reduction in body fat. These include (1) reduced calorie density, (2) improved gut microbiota symbiosis, (3) increased insulin sensitivity, (4) reduced trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), (5) activation of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs), and (6) overexpression of mitochondrial uncoupling proteins.

Excessive consumption of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, particularly those high in saturated fat, sugar, and sodium, has led to a global obesity epidemic. This, in turn, increases the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Obesity and type 2 diabetes share a common characteristic: reduced gut microbial diversity. People who consume more dietary fiber from whole foods have a more diverse gut microbiota. Some of these monosaccharides can be fermented by the microbiota to form short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), primarily acetate, propionate, and butyrate.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/11/2712 (2019).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1108088/full (2023).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12944-023-01803-5 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/12/5/1023 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/14/2240 (2024).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/obr.13901 (2025)

https://lseee.net/index.php/ms/article/view/1041 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/11/1753 (2025).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/9/2173 (2025).---

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