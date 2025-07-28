STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Common medications like NSAIDs, antibiotics, acid blockers, and laxatives quietly damage your kidneys, even when used as directed

Kidney symptoms often show up late, so damage is underway before you feel anything, especially if you're older or taking multiple prescriptions

NSAIDs reduce blood flow, antibiotics clog or inflame kidney filters, and proton pump inhibitors trigger immune reactions that harm kidney tissue

Imaging contrast dyes used in CT or MRI scans sharply reduce kidney function in vulnerable people, particularly those with diabetes or dehydration

Reviewing your medications regularly, leading a healthy lifestyle and using natural alternatives help reduce your kidney burden and prevent long-term harm

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Kidney damage doesn’t always start with disease — it often starts with prescriptions. Many of the medications you’ve been told are safe are filtered through your kidneys, creating a constant workload that backfires over time. As drug use climbs, so does the hidden toll on this key organ.

Your kidneys handle far more than waste. They help balance fluids, regulate blood pressure, and support red blood cell production. But the more medications your body has to process, the more strain your kidneys are under, especially if you’re older, managing chronic illness, or taking multiple prescriptions.

Most people don’t think to question their medications until something goes wrong. But when kidney function declines, the signs often show up late, after the real damage has been done. That’s why catching the risk early matters. Let’s break down which drug classes pose the greatest kidney risks — and what to do to stay protected.

NSAIDs and Other Painkillers Are Tough on Your Kidneys

An article, published by AARP, highlighted how widely used medications, including both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, damage your kidneys even when taken as directed. The most vulnerable include older adults, people with diabetes, and anyone who's dehydrated or managing other illnesses. However, even people without diagnosed kidney issues are at risk if they take multiple medications or ignore dosage guidelines.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) reduce blood flow to your kidneys — Drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen, often used to relieve pain, inflammation, or fever, work by blocking enzymes that cause inflammation. But they also reduce a hormone that keeps the blood vessels in your kidneys open. Without enough of that hormone, these vessels narrow, making it harder for blood to flow in. This leads to reduced kidney function, especially during illness or if you're dehydrated.

Don't take them for too long — Clinical pharmacist Derek Owen, with the University of Chicago Department of Medicine, told AARP that NSAIDs shouldn’t be taken for more than 10 days in a row for pain, or more than three days for fever. These drugs seem harmless because they’re sold over the counter, but regular or prolonged use does real damage.

Taking NSAIDs with blood pressure and water pills is dangerous — When NSAIDs are combined with ACE inhibitors (for blood pressure) and diuretics (to reduce swelling or fluid buildup), your kidneys are hit from multiple angles. This combination reduces blood flow and filtration pressure, leading to a dangerous drop in kidney function — often without early symptoms. It's called the "triple whammy" for a reason.

Get simple tests to check your kidneys — Your doctor can run basic lab tests to measure how well your kidneys are filtering waste and whether they’re leaking protein. Catching small changes early helps you adjust your medications before permanent damage occurs.

Antibiotics, Antivirals, and Immunosuppressants Are Powerful Drugs with Hidden Risks

Antibiotics, antivirals, and immunosuppressants come with serious risks for your kidneys. Even when taken as prescribed, these medications disrupt filtration, block urine flow or cause direct damage if not carefully managed.

Some antibiotics damage kidney cells directly — Drugs like tobramycin are especially hard on your kidneys. They build up inside the tiny filtering cells and cause structural damage. The longer these antibiotics are used, the greater the risk, which is why they’re usually only given in short courses under close supervision.

Others block urine flow — Sulfonamides, another type of antibiotic, form crystals that don’t dissolve well in urine. If you're dehydrated or your urine flow is slow, these crystals clog the tiny tubes in your kidneys, leading to inflammation, back pressure, and pain. Even if you don’t notice right away, your creatinine levels could start creeping up — a warning sign that filtration is slowing down.

Doses need to match how well your kidneys are working — If your kidneys aren’t filtering properly and the dose isn’t adjusted, drugs like amoxicillin and ciprofloxacin build up and become harmful. In some cases, they even cause an allergic reaction in the kidneys, leading to swelling and more damage.

HIV and transplant drugs also harm your kidneys — Medications like tenofovir for HIV and cyclosporine to prevent organ rejection reduce blood flow in the kidneys and damage the same cells that handle waste removal. People taking these drugs are often on complex medication regimens, making it even more important to track kidney labs regularly.

Proton Pump Inhibitors and Other Acid Suppressants Are Quiet Contributors to Chronic Kidney Trouble

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), such as omeprazole (Prilosec), esomeprazole (Nexium) and lansoprazole (Prevacid), are widely used to reduce stomach acid. They’re commonly taken for heartburn, indigestion, or ulcers, sometimes for years. But long-term PPI use is linked to chronic kidney disease.

They inflame your kidney’s filters — PPIs are associated with a condition called interstitial nephritis, an allergic-type reaction that causes swelling in the spaces between kidney structures. This leads to fatigue, swelling in your legs, and darker urine. Because the symptoms are sometimes mild or vague, they often go unnoticed until serious damage has occurred.

People often stay on these drugs too long — Many start taking PPIs for temporary symptoms but never stop. If you’re using PPIs, taper off slowly and switch to famotidine (Pepcid), a safer option that not only avoids PPI-related heart risks but also helps block excess serotonin that disrupts energy and drives inflammation.

Lifestyle changes often replace the need for acid blockers — Low stomach acid — not high — is often the actual problem behind acid reflux. The solution isn't just symptom relief with drugs. It's optimizing your mitochondrial function to restore the foundation that helps your stomach break down food, absorb nutrients, and protect you from pathogens.

Laxatives Seem Harmless but Quietly Hurt Your Kidneys

Stimulant laxatives like senna and osmotic types like Miralax work by pulling water into your intestines or speeding up how fast things move through your gut. But if you’re not drinking enough fluids — or if you use these products regularly — you lose too much water. That drop in body fluid also reduces blood flow to your kidneys, making it harder for them to do their job.

Long-term use often leads to kidney stones — When you're dehydrated, your urine becomes more concentrated with minerals like calcium and oxalate. Over time, these minerals form crystals and turn into kidney stones . These stones often block urine flow, cause pain and damage the kidneys further if not treated.

Frequent laxative use is more common than you think — Many people use laxatives several times a week, or even daily, without realizing it could be hurting their kidneys. This is especially true for older adults who are already prone to dehydration or who are on other medications that affect kidney function.

There are safer, natural ways to manage constipation — Instead of relying on laxatives, try focusing on your gut health and increasing your intake of fiber-rich foods like fruit and vegetables. Drinking more water and moving your body daily also support regular bowel movements .

Ask your doctor about safer options — If you feel like you can’t go without laxatives, talk to your integrative health care provider. You could have an underlying issue, like low stomach acid, a sluggish thyroid or imbalanced gut bacteria, that’s better off fixed naturally, without risking damage to your kidneys.

Imaging Contrast Dyes Overload Your Kidneys

Doctors often use contrast dyes during CT or MRI scans. These dyes highlight organs and blood vessels, but they also pass through your kidneys. In some people, especially those with diabetes, heart disease or reduced kidney function, these dyes reduce blood flow and damage the filters inside the kidneys.

Iodine-based contrast from CT scans trigger acute kidney problems — Some contrast agents contain iodine, which your kidneys have to filter out. In people with existing kidney concerns, this sudden workload leads to contrast-induced nephropathy, a condition where kidney function drops sharply within 48 hours of the scan.

MRI dyes carry a different kind of risk — Gadolinium-based contrast dyes, used in MRI scans, have been linked to a rare condition called nephrogenic systemic fibrosis. This causes thickening of the skin and connective tissue, mainly in people with severely impaired kidney function.

The risks go up if you’re sick or dehydrated — If you have a chronic illness, are already taking multiple medications or haven’t been drinking enough fluids, your kidneys could be too stressed to handle the extra load from imaging dyes. The effects don’t always show up right away but are often long-lasting.

How to Protect Your Kidneys

If you’re managing chronic pain, blood pressure, reflux, or inflammation with multiple medications, your kidneys are bearing the brunt, not because they’re weak, but because they’re forced to filter and excrete drug residues day after day. What starts as temporary relief quietly becomes permanent dependence, especially when no one revisits the original reason the drug was prescribed.

Breaking that cycle doesn’t begin with another pill. It starts by restoring your body’s own ability to function. Here’s how to take the pressure off your kidneys and reclaim control over your health:

Revisit the original reason for each drug — Was it for a short-term issue like post-surgery pain or an infection? Many people stay on medications for years simply because no one rechecked whether they still need them. If the root cause has resolved, the drug is likely doing more harm than good. Watch for warning signs your kidneys are under strain — Fatigue, fluid retention, back pain, changes in urination, or brain fog all point to sluggish kidney function, especially if you’re on multiple medications. These symptoms are often dismissed as “just aging,” but they’re often your body’s early alert system. Don’t ignore them. Support the systems that make medication unnecessary — Chronic symptoms like fatigue, bloating, reflux, or joint pain are often signs of deeper imbalances. Focus on restoring your body’s energy production, improving mitochondrial health, eating nutrient-dense carbs and avoiding vegetable oils that disrupt metabolism. As health improves, medications become easier to taper. Switch out harmful drugs for safer strategies — NSAIDs damage kidney tissues over time but topical magnesium, turmeric, or gentle exercise offer relief without the risk. Acid blockers reduce stomach acid, but the real cause of reflux, for most people, is low stomach acid, not too much of it; switching to digestive bitters before meals to signal your body to start acid production could ease symptoms without long-term harm. Make a medication review part of your routine — Set a calendar reminder every six months to review your medications with your doctor. Ask one powerful question: “Is this fixing the problem — or just covering up symptoms?” That single shift in thinking could help protect your kidneys for years to come.

When your treatment plan aligns with your biology — instead of working against it — most medications become optional, not mandatory. That’s the path to true healing and long-term kidney protection.

FAQs About Medications That Harm Your Kidneys

Q: Which types of medications are most likely to harm my kidneys over time?

A: Common culprits include NSAIDs (like ibuprofen and naproxen), antibiotics (such as tobramycin and sulfonamides), acid blockers (especially PPIs like omeprazole), certain antivirals and immunosuppressants (like tenofovir and cyclosporine), laxatives, and imaging contrast dyes. These drugs reduce kidney blood flow, cause inflammation, or block urine filtration, often without obvious symptoms at first.

Q: Why don’t most people realize their kidneys are being damaged by medications?

A: Kidney damage typically develops slowly and symptoms often appear late. Early signs, like fatigue, swelling, changes in urination or brain fog, are frequently mistaken for aging or other conditions. Without routine lab tests, many people remain unaware until permanent damage is done.

Q: How do NSAIDs and acid blockers affect kidney function?

A: NSAIDs reduce a hormone that keeps kidney blood vessels open, leading to restricted flow and lower filtration, especially during illness or dehydration. PPIs cause an inflammatory reaction in kidney tissues known as interstitial nephritis and are also linked to chronic kidney disease with long-term use.

Q: Does using laxatives or undergoing medical scans also affect kidney health?

A: Yes. Overuse of laxatives cause dehydration and kidney stone formation, while contrast dyes used in CT and MRI scans reduce kidney function, particularly in people with preexisting conditions or poor hydration. Both scenarios increase your risk of long-term kidney damage if not managed carefully.

Q: How do I protect my kidneys if I use these medications?

A: Start by reviewing each drug’s original purpose to see if it’s still necessary. Also watch for signs of kidney stress while supporting your body’s natural healing systems through diet and lifestyle. Taper off unnecessary medications and explore safer nondrug alternatives. Set a six-month reminder to review all prescriptions regularly.

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