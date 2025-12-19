Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Neural Foundry
Dec 20

What really struck me here was how dataset design can basically predetermine your findings. If you're classifying OTC users as non-users, the entire comparison falls apart from day one. I work with clinical trials sometimes and the confounding variable issue is huge. When a study doesn't control for baseline health status, medication use, and insomnia severity, its basically just measuring who's sicker to begin with. The Ji critique nails it tbh. Melatonin has decades of research showing antioxidant and cardioprotectve benefits, yet one flawed observational study gets blasted across headlines as proof of harm.

