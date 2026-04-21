STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A 2025 review of 50 studies found that sleep deprivation lowers melatonin, which directly increases inflammatory signals and weakens immune cell performance

When melatonin drops, your immune cells lose energy, struggle to coordinate their defense tasks and become less effective at fighting infections

Chronic sleep disruption raises stress hormones like cortisol, shifts immune balance, and damages your gut barrier, compounding inflammation throughout your body

Older adults, shift workers and people with insomnia face greater immune disruption because their melatonin levels are more easily suppressed

Rebuilding melatonin through sunlight exposure, nighttime darkness, proper nutrition, and targeted nanoliposomal support strengthens immune timing, reduces inflammation and improves cellular resilience

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You already know poor sleep makes you sick more easily — but you probably don’t know exactly why. The mechanism behind that vulnerability hasn’t been fully mapped — until now. A 2025 narrative review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences pulled together two decades of research to answer a specific question: what actually breaks down between a short night of sleep and a weakened immune system? The answer centers on one hormone.

Melatonin does far more than make you drowsy. It coordinates immune cell activity, controls inflammatory signaling, and protects the energy systems inside every cell that mounts a defense against infection. When sleep loss suppresses melatonin night after night, those systems unravel — and the damage extends well beyond fatigue.

The review reveals how that unraveling plays out across your immune system, your gut, your stress hormones, and your cellular energy production, and it identifies who’s most at risk. Understanding the full chain of events clarifies why restoring melatonin isn’t optional but essential for immune resilience.

When Melatonin Drops, Sleep Loss Rewires Your Immune Defenses

For the study, researchers examined 50 studies published between 2000 and 2025 to determine how sleep deprivation alters melatonin and immune function. The goal was to identify whether reduced melatonin acts as the missing link between sleep loss and immune dysregulation.

The findings consistently linked low melatonin to immune imbalance — Across the reviewed studies, consistent sleep loss lowered melatonin and coincided with elevated proinflammatory cytokines along with increased oxidative stress and reduced immune cell activity. Oxidative stress is essentially cellular rust — an accumulation of reactive molecules that damage the internal machinery your immune cells depend on. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cytokines are chemical messengers that tell immune cells when to attack. When they stay elevated too long, your body shifts into a chronic inflammatory state. At the same time, natural killer cells and lymphocytes — white blood cells that destroy infected or abnormal cells — lost efficiency under sleep-deprived conditions. This translates into slower, weaker immune responses when your body needs them most.

Certain groups showed stronger immune disruption — If you’re over 60, working night shifts or struggling with insomnia , you’re already starting with lower melatonin — and sleep loss compounds the deficit faster. Aging reduces melatonin production on its own, and night-shift light exposure suppresses it further. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In these groups, reduced melatonin aligned with higher infection risk and impaired immune regulation. If you fall into one of these categories, the biological stress from sleep loss compounds faster.

Sleep deprivation amplified inflammatory markers — The review reported sustained increases in inflammatory markers even after sleep restriction ended in animal models, suggesting that immune disruption lingers beyond the night of poor sleep. One bad night doesn’t just cost you one day of weakened immunity — the inflammatory echo keeps reverberating even after you catch up on sleep.

Immune balance shifted in measurable ways — Sleep deprivation revs up your hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis — the hormonal relay system that connects your brain to your adrenal glands and controls your stress response. The result: elevated cortisol , your body’s main stress hormone. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Elevated cortisol reduced lymphocyte counts in people with insomnia, shifting immune balance. In simple terms, your immune system changes gears and becomes less effective at fighting viruses and intracellular threats. The review also described activation of a genetic switch that increases proinflammatory cytokine production.

Gut integrity and microbiota were directly affected — Animal models reviewed showed that sleep deprivation damaged the intestinal barrier, disrupted the gut microbiota, and reduced short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published SCFAs are beneficial compounds produced by gut bacteria that calm inflammation and support brain and immune signaling. Lower SCFA levels aligned with neuroinflammation and cognitive deficits following sleep loss. That means poor sleep affects not just immunity but also mental clarity and gut resilience.

How Melatonin Powers Immune Cells and Controls Inflammation

The review described melatonin as a protector of mitochondrial function, meaning it helps immune cells produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — the energy currency of your cells. Mounting an immune response is one of the most energy-demanding things your body does — a single activated T cell can burn through its ATP reserves in hours.

When melatonin levels fell, immune cells experienced higher oxidative stress and greater risk of cell death during immune activation. Without sufficient ATP, immune cells can’t mount coordinated responses. This connects sleep quality directly to cellular energy output.

Melatonin directly modulated inflammatory signaling pathways — Melatonin interacts with immune cell receptors and inhibits macrophage activity, lowering nitric oxide production. Macrophages are immune cells that engulf pathogens but also drive inflammation when overstimulated. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published By reducing these inflammatory outputs, melatonin helps maintain immune balance. The review also noted melatonin’s role in regulating signaling that governs expression of many proinflammatory genes.

Circadian synchronization influenced immune timing — Melatonin, governed by the suprachiasmatic nucleus — your brain’s master clock — synchronized immune rhythms with the light-dark cycle. When sleep schedules were irregular, melatonin production dropped sharply, throwing off the timing of white blood cells and weakening their ability to carry out their core defense tasks. Desynchronization weakened coordinated immune action, increasing susceptibility to infection.

Supplementation restored immune markers in certain contexts — The review cited experimental and clinical evidence showing that melatonin supplementation restored antioxidant capacity, enhanced natural killer cell activity, and improved immune markers in specific populations, including individuals undergoing chemotherapy and children with Down syndrome. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Nutritional strategies such as tryptophan-enriched foods also supported melatonin synthesis and improved sleep quality. These findings demonstrate that restoring nighttime melatonin aligns immune rhythm and improves resilience.

Rebuild Melatonin to Strengthen Immune Balance

If your immune system feels inflamed, reactive or easily overwhelmed, focus on the hormone that coordinates the entire repair cycle: melatonin. Sleep is important, but melatonin is the signal that tells your immune cells when to calm inflammation, repair tissue and restore balance. When melatonin production drops, inflammatory cytokines rise, oxidative stress increases and immune timing falls apart. Your goal is to rebuild melatonin naturally — at the mitochondrial level and at night.

Your body produces melatonin through two distinct pathways — and both need support. The first is your pineal gland, a small structure deep in your brain that releases melatonin into your bloodstream after dark. This is the melatonin that governs your sleep-wake cycle, synchronizes immune timing and signals your body to enter nighttime repair mode. It depends entirely on darkness.

The second pathway operates inside your mitochondria — the energy-producing structures within nearly every cell, including your immune cells. This mitochondrial melatonin acts as a localized antioxidant, neutralizing oxidative stress right where it’s generated and protecting the cellular machinery your immune system depends on. It doesn’t follow a circadian rhythm. Instead, it’s triggered by near-infrared light from the sun penetrating your skin and tissues during the day.

These two systems are complementary. Daytime sunlight builds your internal antioxidant defense. Nighttime darkness activates your circadian immune repair signal. When either pathway is neglected — too much time indoors during the day or too much artificial light at night — your total melatonin output drops and your immune system loses both its shield and its clock. The steps below address both pathways.

Use sunlight to stimulate mitochondrial melatonin — Most of your melatonin is produced inside your mitochondria as part of your antioxidant defense system. Near-infrared light from the sun penetrates your skin and activates signals that trigger this internal melatonin production. If you spend your days behind glass, under LED lights or indoors, you miss this signal. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Get outside daily. Allow natural sunlight to reach your skin gradually and safely. Avoid harsh midday sun until you have reduced seed oils, which are high in linoleic acid (LA), for at least six months — high LA levels increase sun sensitivity. Sunlight strengthens your cellular melatonin defense from the inside out. Reinforce nighttime melatonin release with darkness — Your pineal gland releases melatonin only in darkness. Even small amounts of artificial light suppress that release. Dim your lights after sunset. Remove glowing electronics from your bedroom. Block outside light with blackout curtains if needed. Darkness isn’t optional — it’s the trigger that tells your body to enter immune repair mode. Support melatonin synthesis with proper nutrient balance — Melatonin forms from serotonin, which forms from the amino acid tryptophan. You need adequate protein intake — roughly 0.8 grams per pound of lean body mass (or about 1.76 grams per kilogram), with one-third from collagen-rich sources like bone broth — to supply these building blocks. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Undereating protein or chronically restricting carbohydrates stresses your metabolism and suppresses hormonal balance. Most adults require 250 grams of carbohydrates daily to maintain strong mitochondrial energy production. When your metabolism is stable, melatonin synthesis improves. Lower inflammatory burdens that suppress melatonin signaling — Chronic inflammation interferes with melatonin’s protective effects. Remove seed oils high in LA, including soybean oil, corn oil, canola oil, sunflower oil, and all processed foods that contain them. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Replace them with stable fats such as tallow, ghee or grass fed butter. Avoid ultraprocessed foods that disrupt your gut microbiome and increase endotoxin load. When oxidative stress drops, melatonin functions more efficiently inside your immune cells. Optimize your sleep environment to amplify natural melatonin release — Your brain releases its strongest pulse of melatonin during deep, uninterrupted sleep in a cool, dark, and quiet environment. Keep your bedroom temperature slightly cool, ideally between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, to support deeper sleep cycles. Eliminate background noise or use steady pink noise to prevent stress-driven awakenings that blunt melatonin output. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Choose breathable bedding and avoid caffeine or alcohol, which fragment sleep and suppress nighttime melatonin signaling. When your sleep becomes deeper and more continuous, your melatonin curve strengthens, inflammatory signals calm down and your immune system regains its nighttime repair rhythm. Use nanoliposomal melatonin strategically when needed — If your rhythm has been disrupted by travel, shift work or chronic stress, targeted support helps restore balance. Look for nanoliposomal (NLP) melatonin. NLP technology encloses melatonin in microscopic lipid particles that improve absorption and cellular delivery. This allows lower doses to achieve physiologic effects. Use it to reinforce your natural rhythm, not override it.

The objective is restoration of timing and immune coordination. When you rebuild melatonin at its source — through morning sunlight, evening darkness, the right nutrients and a lower inflammatory burden — your immune system doesn’t just recover. It regains the timing, precision and resilience it was designed to have.

FAQs About Melatonin and Immune Health

Q: How does sleep deprivation weaken your immune system?

A: Sleep deprivation suppresses melatonin, the hormone that coordinates immune timing and controls inflammation. When melatonin drops, inflammatory cytokines rise, oxidative stress increases and immune cells lose efficiency. Over time, this shift weakens your ability to fight infections and maintain immune balance.

Q: What role does melatonin play beyond sleep?

A: Melatonin does far more than make you sleepy. It protects mitochondrial function inside immune cells, helping them produce ATP — the energy required to mount a defense. It also regulates inflammatory signaling and keeps immune responses from becoming excessive or chaotic.

Q: Who is most vulnerable to low melatonin levels?

A: Older adults, people with insomnia and shift workers face greater risk because aging and nighttime light exposure reduce melatonin production. Chronic circadian disruption in these groups increases inflammation and raises susceptibility to infection.

Q: How does melatonin affect my gut and brain?

A: Sleep loss reduces melatonin and disrupts your gut microbiome, lowering SCFAs that help control inflammation. This weakens your intestinal barrier and contributes to neuroinflammation, which affects both immune resilience and cognitive clarity.

Q: What are the most effective ways to rebuild melatonin naturally?

A: Daily sunlight exposure, strict nighttime darkness, adequate protein and carbohydrate intake to support melatonin synthesis, elimination of inflammatory seed oils and strategic use of nanoliposomal melatonin all help restore proper melatonin rhythm. When melatonin timing is rebuilt, immune coordination and cellular energy improve.

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