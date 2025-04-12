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Amelia
May 2, 2025

That's interesting to read, very detailed. I didn't know before about taking vitamin E to increase GABA level. When I had these symptoms, I took this GABA supplement https://www.amazon.com/GABA-Supplements-Relaxation-AminoButyric-L-Theanine/dp/B0BZQBB3CX. I don't remember it having E vitamin, but it also helped me a lot to cope with my stress and anxiety.

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