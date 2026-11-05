STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Women with Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes reported more numerous and severe menopause symptoms, with the strongest differences appearing after menopause

Early menopause was associated with greater Type 2 diabetes risk, making the timing of menopause an important clue about long-term metabolic health

Menopause isn’t simply a state of estrogen deficiency, as estrogen activity can remain high in tissues despite lower blood levels, contributing to estrogen dominance

HOMA-IR helps identify insulin resistance, while prolactin provides another clue about estrogen activity that a blood estrogen measurement alone doesn’t reveal

Reducing seed oils and estrogen-mimicking chemicals, eating adequate carbohydrates, staying active and restoring estrogen-progesterone balance support healthier metabolic and hormonal function during menopause

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Menopause and impaired blood sugar are often treated as separate problems, but evidence suggests they reinforce each other in ways that make both harder to manage. Type 2 diabetes is characterized by chronically high blood sugar due to insulin resistance or insufficient insulin production, which over time can damage blood vessels, nerves, and organs.

Menopause marks the end of menstrual periods, but the transition often brings hot flashes, sleep problems, mood changes, and other physical and psychological symptoms. Research shows that when Type 2 diabetes overlaps with menopause, women report more numerous and more severe symptoms, especially physical complaints and those where body and mind intersect, such as fatigue, sleep disruption and difficulty concentrating.

What makes this especially important is that the relationship runs in both directions. Having impaired blood sugar is associated with a heavier menopause symptom burden, while atypical menopausal timing, particularly reaching menopause early, is associated with a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life. Viewing your menopause transition and your metabolic health together, rather than as isolated issues, can give you a far clearer picture of your overall well-being.

Diabetes Was Tied to a Broader Range of Menopause Symptoms

A study published in Menopause examined 296 midlife women in South Korea to determine whether Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes was associated with the number and severity of menopause symptoms. The researchers used fasting blood glucose and HbA1c, a measure of average blood sugar over the previous few months, to separate participants into groups with and without impaired blood sugar control.

Rather than focusing on one or two familiar complaints, the researchers used the Midlife Women’s Symptom Index, which evaluates symptoms across physical, psychological and psychosomatic areas. “Psychosomatic” means physical symptoms that are closely connected with emotional or psychological well-being. This broader approach matters because menopause doesn’t affect just one part of your body or your life.

Physical and psychosomatic symptoms drove most of the gap — Women with Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes reported significantly more symptoms in both the physical and psychosomatic categories than women without diabetes. Physical symptom severity was also significantly higher. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The index covered complaints ranging from hot flashes and night sweats to headaches, fatigue, joint or muscle pain, sleep problems, irritability and difficulty concentrating. The findings suggest that if your blood sugar is impaired, it’s worth looking at your symptoms as a pattern rather than dismissing each complaint as an isolated part of getting older.

The postmenopausal stage showed the strongest separation between the groups — When the researchers divided women according to menopause stage, the statistically significant differences appeared primarily after menopause. They didn’t find significant differences between the diabetes and nondiabetes groups during premenopause or perimenopause. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That timing gives you an important clue. The relationship between metabolic health and menopause symptoms wasn’t equally apparent at every stage of midlife. Instead, the postmenopausal period stood out as the point when impaired glucose metabolism and greater symptom burden most clearly overlapped in this group of women.

Blood sugar status still mattered after other health differences were considered — The researchers used additional statistical analysis to account for factors including age, meal frequency, perceived health, weight status, menopause stage and physical activity. Even after those adjustments, having Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes remained significantly associated with both a greater number and greater severity of menopause symptoms. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Several other factors also stood out. Lower self-rated health was associated with more symptoms and greater severity, while overweight or obesity was associated with greater symptom severity. Low physical activity was associated with a greater number of symptoms. These findings give you several areas of health to pay attention to rather than viewing menopause symptoms as something completely outside your influence.

The study points to an overlap between metabolic health and menopause rather than proving cause and effect — Because this was a cross-sectional study, researchers assessed participants during one period rather than following them for years. That means the findings don’t establish that high blood sugar directly caused the additional menopause symptoms, or that more severe menopause symptoms caused impaired glucose control. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The researchers specifically identified obesity, physical activity and psychological stress as factors that deserve further investigation as links between glucose metabolism and menopause symptom burden. The study provides a reason to pay attention to metabolic markers alongside your symptoms rather than assuming menopause alone explains everything you’re experiencing.

The findings have important limits outside the women who were studied — All participants were midlife women living in South Korea, so the results don’t establish that women in other countries or populations will experience the same relationship. The researchers also relied on self-administered online questionnaires for symptom reporting, which introduces the possibility of selection and reporting bias. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Central obesity, meaning excess fat concentrated around your waist and abdomen, also wasn’t directly measured. That’s an important limitation because abdominal fat is closely tied to metabolic health. The researchers called for longer-term studies to clarify how blood sugar regulation, menopause symptoms, body composition, physical activity and psychological stress interact over time.

Earlier Menopause Signals Greater Long-Term Diabetes Risk

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in Nutrition & Metabolism examined whether the age when women reach menopause is associated with Type 2 diabetes. The researchers included 19 observational studies — eight cohort studies, which followed participants over time, and 11 cross-sectional studies, which looked at participants at a particular point in time.

The researchers compared early and late menopause with menopause occurring at a typical age. The exact cutoffs varied somewhat between the included studies. For example, some defined early menopause as occurring before age 45 and late menopause as after age 54 or 55, with the years in between considered the typical range.

Other studies used slightly different boundaries, such as early menopause before age 43 and late menopause after age 54. This variation is important because the meta-analysis didn’t impose one universal age cutoff across all 19 studies. Instead, it pooled results according to each study’s definitions of early, typical and late menopause.

Early menopause was consistently tied to greater diabetes risk — The pooled results showed that women who experienced early menopause had 24% higher odds of Type 2 diabetes than women who reached menopause at a typical age. The association remained evident when the researchers looked specifically at studies that tracked participants over time. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In those studies, early menopause was associated with a 31% higher hazard of developing Type 2 diabetes. A hazard ratio compares how quickly an outcome develops in one group relative to another over a follow-up period. Women who reached menopause early were more likely to develop diabetes during follow-up than those who reached menopause at a typical age.

Late menopause showed a weaker and less consistent relationship — Women who experienced late menopause had 14% higher odds of Type 2 diabetes compared with women who reached menopause at a typical age. However, the results changed when researchers examined diabetes development over time. Late menopause wasn’t significantly associated with a higher hazard of developing Type 2 diabetes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That distinction is important. The researchers described the late-menopause finding as less certain and noted that fewer studies were available for this part of the analysis. They also found moderate differences among the included studies, meaning the studies didn’t all produce closely matching results. Early menopause provided the clearer metabolic warning signal.

The evidence was strong enough to survive several statistical checks — Researchers tested whether publication bias could be distorting the primary findings. Publication bias happens when studies with significant or striking results are more likely to be published than studies finding little or no association. Their statistical test found no evidence of this problem for the outcomes evaluated. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They also repeated the analysis while removing one study at a time. The overall findings remained consistent. Most of the included studies were rated as high quality with a low risk of bias in most areas assessed, adding confidence that the early-menopause association wasn’t dependent on one unusually influential study.

Menopause timing is a useful metabolic clue, not proof of cause — Every study included in the analysis was observational. That means the researchers found relationships between menopause timing and diabetes but couldn’t prove that reaching menopause early directly causes Type 2 diabetes. There was also considerable variation in study design and participant characteristics, especially in analyses of diabetes risk over time. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Still, your age at menopause is information worth remembering and sharing with your health care provider. If you reached menopause earlier than expected, the findings give you another reason to pay close attention to metabolic markers rather than waiting for symptoms. The researchers specifically identified menopause age as a factor worth considering when assessing and managing diabetes risk in women.

How to Improve Your Metabolic and Hormonal Health During Menopause

The connection between menopause and Type 2 diabetes goes beyond blood sugar. Contrary to the conventional view that menopause is primarily a state of estrogen deficiency, research suggests that estrogen activity can remain high in your tissues even as estrogen levels measured in your blood decline. This can contribute to a state of estrogen dominance, in which estrogen’s effects become excessive relative to progesterone.

As ovarian hormone production changes, your metabolic health, thyroid function and the balance between estrogen and progesterone all become increasingly important. Addressing both impaired glucose metabolism and excessive estrogenic activity gives you a more complete strategy for improving your health during and after menopause.

Check HOMA-IR and prolactin for metabolic and hormonal clues — HOMA-IR, or Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance, is a useful way to identify insulin resistance, the underlying metabolic problem that drives Type 2 diabetes. Tracking your HOMA-IR gives you a way to see whether your insulin sensitivity is improving as you make changes to your diet, movement and other daily habits. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Anything below 1.0 is considered a healthy HOMA-IR score. If you’re above that, you’re considered insulin resistant. The higher your values, the greater your insulin resistance. Conversely the lower your HOMA-IR score, the less insulin resistance you have, assuming you are not a Type 1 diabetic who makes no insulin. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Prolactin provides another useful clue because estrogen stimulates your pituitary gland to produce this hormone. A standard blood estrogen test measures circulating hormone levels but can miss estrogenic activity happening locally inside your tissues. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Estrogen can be relatively low in your blood while remaining high in your tissues, so an elevated prolactin level can provide additional information about estrogen activity. Thyroid function also matters, making prolactin useful as part of the larger hormonal picture. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether this testing is appropriate for you. Eliminate seed oils to support metabolic and hormonal balance — Start by removing soybean, corn, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, canola and other seed oils. These oils are major sources of linoleic acid, or LA, a polyunsaturated fat that accumulates in your tissues and interferes with healthy mitochondrial function. Your mitochondria produce most of the usable energy your cells require, making their health central to normal glucose metabolism. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Keep LA below 5 grams per day and ideally below 2 grams. Check packaged-food labels and minimize restaurant foods prepared with seed oils, including dressings and sauces. Choose grass fed butter, ghee and tallow instead. Reducing excess LA also helps address a dietary contributor to excessive estrogenic signaling. Reduce your exposure to estrogen-mimicking chemicals — Your total estrogen burden doesn’t come exclusively from hormones made inside your body. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals, including compounds found in plastics, personal care products and household products, interfere with normal hormone signaling. Some mimic estrogen and increase the estrogenic signals your tissues receive. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You have considerable control over these exposures. Store food and beverages in glass or stainless steel instead of plastic, and don’t heat food in plastic. Choose personal care products without parabens and phthalates, simplify your household cleaners and filter your drinking water to reduce microplastics and other contaminants. Start with products you use every day, then replace less frequently used items over time. Improve glucose metabolism with adequate carbohydrates and regular movement — If you’ve been cutting carbohydrates sharply out of concern about blood sugar, the strategy may be backfiring. For most adults, 250 grams of carbohydrates per day supports cellular energy production, though more is needed if you’re very active. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If your digestion is healthy, choose whole fruits, root vegetables and other minimally processed carbohydrate sources. If your gut is impaired, start with easier-to-digest choices such as ripe fruit and white rice, then gradually expand your diet as your digestion improves. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Muscle provides a major destination for glucose, making movement another important tool for improving insulin sensitivity. Work toward walking for 60 minutes daily, strength train twice a week and interrupt long periods of sitting with brief movement breaks. Protect your sleep as well. These habits may help your cells use glucose more efficiently for energy and support your body’s ability to manage insulin resistance. Reconsider adding estrogen and restore progesterone balance — If you’re in perimenopause or menopause, don’t automatically assume difficult symptoms mean you need more estrogen. Hormone replacement therapy, estrogen-containing contraceptives and bioidentical estrogen all add estrogen to your total hormonal environment. If excessive estrogenic activity is already part of the problem, adding more estrogen doesn’t address that imbalance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Natural progesterone offers a different approach because progesterone counterbalances many of estrogen’s effects. Addressing estrogen dominance and considering natural progesterone rather than adding estrogen helps restore a healthier balance between these hormones. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Combined with lowering environmental estrogen exposure, reducing LA, improving insulin sensitivity and supporting mitochondrial health, this addresses the broader hormonal and metabolic environment associated with menopause.

How to Use Progesterone

Before the detail that follows: Transmucosal progesterone therapy requires a prescription and a clinician’s supervision. What is described below is how it is used under that supervision. It is not a protocol to begin on your own, and progesterone is not a supplement you should self-dose — it is a hormone, and the right dose, the right timing, and whether it is appropriate at all depend on your own circumstances. If you are pregnant, trying to conceive, on hormonal contraception or being treated for a hormone-sensitive condition, this needs a doctor before anything else.

It’s also important to understand that progesterone is not a magic bullet, and that you get the most benefit by implementing a Bioenergetic diet approach that allows you to effectively burn glucose as your primary fuel without backing up electrons in your mitochondria that reduces your energy production. My book, “Your Guide to Cellular Health: Unlocking the Science of Longevity and Joy,” covers this process in great detail.

Once you have dialed in your diet, an effective strategy that can help counteract estrogen excess is to take transmucosal progesterone (i.e., applied to your gums, not oral or transdermal), which is a natural estrogen antagonist. Progesterone is one of only three hormones I believe many adults can benefit from. (The other two are DHEA and pregnenolone.)

I do not recommend transdermal progesterone, as your skin expresses high levels of 5-alpha reductase enzyme, which causes a significant portion of the progesterone you’re taking to be irreversibly converted primarily into allopregnanolone and cannot be converted back into progesterone.

Ideal Way to Administer Progesterone

Please note that when progesterone is used transmucosally on your gums as I advise, the FDA believes that somehow converts it into a drug and prohibits any company from advising that on its label. This is why companies promote their progesterone products as “topical.”

However, please understand that it is perfectly legal for any physician to recommend an off-label indication for a drug to their patient. In this case, progesterone is a bioidentical hormone rather than a synthetic progestin, and the two have different safety profiles — the risks associated with progestins in the hormone therapy literature do not transfer straightforwardly to bioidentical progesterone. That is not the same as being risk-free at any dose, however. Progesterone is sedating, can affect mood, and interacts with other medications, so the dose must be established in collaboration with the prescribing clinician.

Dr. Ray Peat has done the seminal work in progesterone and probably was the world’s greatest expert on progesterone. He wrote his Ph.D. on estrogen in 1982 and spent most of his professional career documenting the need to counteract the dangers of excess estrogen with low-LA diets and transmucosal progesterone supplementation.

He determined that most solvents do not dissolve progesterone well and discovered that vitamin E is the best solvent to optimally provide progesterone in your tissue. You just need to be very careful about which vitamin E you use, as many supplemental vitamin E products are synthetic and do not provide the form your body uses.

It is imperative to avoid using any synthetic vitamin E (alpha tocopherol acetate — the acetate indicates that it’s synthetic). Natural vitamin E will be labeled “d alpha tocopherol.” This is the pure D isomer, which is what your body can use.

There are also other vitamin E isomers, and you want the complete spectrum of tocopherols and tocotrienols, specifically the beta, gamma, and delta types, in the effective D isomer. Look for a label showing the full spectrum of tocopherols and tocotrienols in the D isomer form.

When it comes to application, my preferred approach is to dissolve either powdered or liquid progesterone in natural vitamin E — having established the dosing with your prescriber — and apply it directly to the gums. This transmucosal application allows for optimal absorption and use by the body. There are also premade vitamin E-based progesterone products on the market. Just make sure they’re using natural vitamin E. The recommended time for application is 30 minutes before bed, as progesterone has an anti-cortisol effect and can increase GABA levels, promoting better sleep.

If you are a menstruating woman, you should take the progesterone during the luteal phase or the last half of your cycle, which can be determined by starting 10 days after the first day of your period and stopping the progesterone when your period starts. If you are a male or non-menstruating woman, you can take the progesterone every day for four to six months and then cycle off for one week. This is what I have been personally doing for over a year with very good results. I am a physician so do not have any problems doing this. If you aren’t a physician, you should consult one before using this therapy, as transmucosal progesterone therapy requires a doctor’s prescription.

FAQs About Type 2 Diabetes and Menopause Symptoms

Q: How are Type 2 diabetes and menopause symptoms connected?

A: Women with Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes reported a greater number and severity of menopause symptoms, with the strongest differences appearing after menopause. This suggests metabolic health deserves attention when menopause symptoms become particularly difficult.

Q: Does the timing of menopause affect Type 2 diabetes risk?

A: Yes. Research reviewed in the article found that reaching menopause early was associated with a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life. This makes menopause timing another useful clue when assessing your long-term metabolic health.

Q: Why is estrogen dominance important during menopause?

A: Estrogen measured in your blood can decline while estrogen activity remains high in your tissues. This can contribute to estrogen dominance, where estrogen’s effects become excessive relative to progesterone, so menopause isn’t necessarily a simple matter of replacing supposedly deficient estrogen.

Q: What tests provide useful clues about metabolic and hormonal health?

A: HOMA-IR helps identify insulin resistance and track changes in insulin sensitivity, while prolactin provides additional information about estrogen activity because estrogen stimulates prolactin production. Looking at these markers provides a broader picture than relying on blood estrogen measurements alone.

Q: What lifestyle changes support healthier metabolism and hormone balance during menopause?

A: Focus on lowering LA by eliminating seed oils, reducing exposure to estrogen-mimicking chemicals, eating adequate carbohydrates and staying physically active. Also reconsider added estrogen and consider natural progesterone as a way to counterbalance estrogen’s effects.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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