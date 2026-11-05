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Guillermou
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Interesting connections and advice.👍🙏 Furthermore, in a meta-analysis published in *Nature Reviews Endocrinology*, researchers examined how exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) during pregnancy and early childhood affects brain development and body weight as children grow. Specifically, the team reviewed numerous studies investigating the link between prenatal exposure to substances such as bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, triclosan, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and the development of childhood obesity and neurological disorders, including ADHD and autism.

Fetuses, infants, and children may be more sensitive to environmental stressors—such as EDCs—due to their rapid development and higher levels of exposure to certain substances, a result of age-specific behaviors, anatomy, and physiology. This review summarizes epidemiological studies that examine the relationship between early-life exposure to bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, triclosan, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and the occurrence of neurobehavioral disorders and childhood obesity.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals affect cognitive function in children: in the studies reviewed, prenatal exposure to BPA and phthalates was consistently correlated with negative impacts on brain function. Specifically, children exposed to these chemicals before birth exhibited more frequent symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). IQ scores were also notably lower.

Pregnancy is the period of greatest vulnerability: exposure during pregnancy—even at relatively low levels—leads to long-lasting changes in a child’s metabolism and brain development. After birth, boys appear consistently more vulnerable to the harmful effects of endocrine-disrupting chemicals during early childhood.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5322271/

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