The Key to Reversing All Autoimmune Diseases
If you currently suffer with rheumatoid arthritis, you know a 60% to 90% improvement in symptoms is no laughing matter - it's currently unheard of.
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STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Conventional medicine doesn’t offer a lot of hope for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) sufferers, as it is focused on treating the symptoms — typically using highly toxic drugs
From the late 1980s and for the following 10 years, I treated over 3,000 patients with rheumatic illnesses, inclu…