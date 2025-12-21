STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Chronic inflammation and broken metabolism create the conditions that allow cancer cells to grow, spread, and overwhelm your body’s natural defenses

Stress hormones like cortisol block glucose use and flood your system with fatty acids, forcing your cells into a backup energy mode that fuels tumors

A combination of vitamins B1, B3, and B7 restored clean energy production in lab models, stopping tumor growth and showing promise for shifting metabolism back toward health

Adding aspirin to this vitamin trio moved tumors from remission to complete disappearance in animal studies, with historical evidence showing these doses can be used safely

Simple daily choices — such as reducing seed oils, supporting vitamin D, calming gut inflammation, and balancing hormones — help lower chronic stress signals and protect long-term health

Cancer doesn’t appear out of nowhere — it develops in an environment your body has been shaping for years. One of the most overlooked factors is the way everyday stressors gradually push your system out of balance. When your body is constantly under pressure, the signals that control repair, growth, and immunity start working against you instead of for you.

You might not notice it at first. A little more tired than usual, a few pounds gained or lost without explanation, aches that seem to linger — these are all signs your body is stuck in a cycle of strain. Left unchecked, this state doesn’t just wear you down, it lays the groundwork for serious disease.

This connection between chronic stress, energy disruption, and cancer risk was explored in detail during a discussion hosted by Chemaines Model Health, featuring bioenergetic researcher Georgi Dinkov. Their conversation revealed how cancer cells hijack broken energy pathways and why controlling stress and inflammation is central to prevention.

Inflammation and Metabolism Work Together to Drive Cancer

During the discussion, Dinkov explored why cancer diagnoses appear to be accelerating and explained that medicine now acknowledges chronic inflammation as a root cause of nearly all major diseases, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. He pointed out that inflammation is not just a background problem — it directly sets the stage for cancer to appear and progress.

Stress hormones connected to tumor growth — Cortisol , often called the stress hormone, is a double-edged sword. While it temporarily suppresses inflammation, Dinkov noted it also increases fatty acids in your blood and blocks glucose from being used properly. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This sets off a chain reaction where cells shift into glycolysis — a backup, less efficient energy system known as the cancer metabolism. This highlights why managing stress is not only about feeling better but about preventing the very metabolic changes that help tumors spread.

Why tumors grow faster under these conditions — Dinkov explained that when your cells burn fatty acids instead of glucose, they generate what’s called reductive stress . This means electrons pile up in the cell instead of combining with oxygen, choking the system. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Over time, cells stop maintaining the machinery needed for efficient energy production and fall back on glycolysis, which produces lactic acid and fuels cancer progression. For your health, this shows why supporting glucose metabolism with proper diet and lifestyle is central to cancer prevention.

How these pathways damage DNA repair. One enzyme designed to fix damaged DNA depends on a molecule called NAD+. When metabolism shifts away from glucose oxidation, NAD+ levels drop, leaving DNA damage unrepaired. This allows cancerous mutations to spread unchecked. Nurturing healthy metabolism isn’t just about energy — it protects the integrity of your DNA.

Modern triggers keep inflammation active — According to Dinkov, synthetic spike proteins from mRNA injections accumulate in organs like your ovaries, testes, liver, kidneys, and even your heart, where they drive ongoing inflammation. He argued that this process doesn’t just create discomfort — it transforms normal tissue into fertile ground for tumors. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dinkov described how most people over 30 already have small, dormant tumors discovered during autopsies, but these usually remain harmless when inflammation is low. When inflammation rises, however, your immune system weakens, and dormant tumors reactivate and become aggressive. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cancer risk is not only about genes or random bad luck — it’s about how your body manages inflammation and metabolism daily. By lowering chronic stress, eating to support glucose metabolism, and avoiding inflammatory triggers, you give your body the upper hand.

From Dormancy to Disappearance with Targeted Metabolism Support

The second half of the discussion pivots to measurable tumor control. Dinkov described how adding biotin (vitamin B7) to thiamine (B1) and niacinamide (B3) locked tumor growth in place in mouse models — no shrinkage, but no further growth either, a state he called functional remission. These nutrients feed the enzymes that allow cells to return to clean, oxygen-based energy production.

He referenced human data in progressive multiple sclerosis showing higher carbon dioxide output — a sign of cleaner, oxygen-based energy — lower lactate (less “backup” sugar burning), and reduced free fatty acids and triglycerides when high-dose biotin was used — clues that metabolism shifted toward glucose oxidation and away from fatty acid burning.

Dose details and a tighter blueprint make the findings practical — Dinkov noted his mouse-to-human equivalent biotin range of roughly 150 to 200 milligrams (mg) per day — versus 300 mg used in the multiple sclerosis research — alongside B1 and B3, which together arrested tumor growth in the mice. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Specifically, B-vitamin inputs — B1 for the glucose “gate,” B3 to restore NAD+ and curb fat release, B7 to supply a bypass entry into the energy cycle — map to specific energy problems, giving you targeted options rather than guesswork.

Aspirin turned remission into full regression in his lab series — After layering aspirin on top of B1, B3, and B7, Dinkov reported that three mice with human lymphoma xenografts experienced complete tumor disappearance ; even the injection-site scar faded with continued treatment, and the tumors did not return after stopping therapy. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He translated the mouse dose to about 13 mg per kilogram in humans — roughly 1 to 1.2 grams daily for a typical adult — pointing out historical rheumatology regimens that used higher amounts and modern trials that use about 1.3 grams without the feared harms. This implies that anti-inflammatory pressure — applied precisely — pairs with metabolic support to move beyond “stable” toward “gone.”

A stronger form of aspirin and hormone support offer new options — Dinkov explained how a breakdown product of aspirin, called 2,6-dihydroxybenzoic acid, worked about 10 times better at getting into tissues and doing its job than regular aspirin. In older studies from the 1950s, this form gave people with severe arthritis relief at just one-tenth the usual aspirin dose. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Early cancer experiments are showing that it stops breast tumors from growing and even starts shrinking them when used alone or combined with key vitamins and aspirin. He also described prostate cancer models where tumors completely disappeared when treated with natural hormones like dihydrotestosterone — a strong form of testosterone — or natural progesterone, especially when paired with drugs that lower estrogen. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This challenges the long-held belief that male hormones fuel prostate cancer and instead points to hormone balancing as a powerful treatment path.

Real-world guardrails address aspirin fears and improve tolerability — Dinkov emphasized evidence that widely publicized aspirin bleeding risks are overstated when you review the totality of human studies and noted that aspirin users show lower mortality if hospitalized for major bleeds, including brain and gastrointestinal bleeds. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He also shared practical protectors — pairing aspirin with vitamin K, glycine/gelatin, baking soda, or using twice-weekly dosing for prevention — to reduce stomach irritation while preserving cardiometabolic and anticancer benefits.

Simple tools help calm inflammation and restore clean energy — Dinkov pointed out that everyday options like vitamin D, natural progesterone, aspirin, certain antihistamines, molecular hydrogen, baking soda, and cutting back on vegetable oils all work in different ways to lower inflammation and steady your metabolism. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Together with B vitamins, these approaches help your cells burn fuel cleanly, protect DNA repair, and prevent tumors from feeding on stress-driven signals. The goal is simple: keep your energy systems running smoothly while shutting down the “fuel lines” cancer relies on.

How to Target Inflammation and Restore Clean Energy

The goal isn’t just to quiet symptoms — it’s to strike at the roots of what allows cancer to take hold: chronic inflammation and broken energy metabolism. When your body is locked in stress mode, cells burn fuel inefficiently, inflammation runs high, and cancer cells exploit the chaos.

By restoring clean, glucose-based energy and shutting down the fuel lines that tumors rely on, you shift the terrain in your favor. What follows are five practical steps that show you how to reduce inflammation, steady your metabolism, and reclaim control over your long-term health.

Reduce seed oils and add support with molecular hydrogen — Industrial seed oils such as soybean, corn, safflower, sunflower, and generic “vegetable” oils flood your body with unstable fats such as linoleic acid that fuel inflammation and oxidative stress. These fats damage mitochondria and become the raw material for inflammatory chemicals and toxic byproducts. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Swapping them for stable fats like grass fed butter, ghee, and tallow helps protect your tissues. Molecular hydrogen acts like a selective antioxidant, directly neutralizing harmful byproducts of seed oil breakdown. A simple starting point is to clear seed oils from your pantry and replace them with healthier fats. Tracking “seed-oil-free days” creates accountability and helps lock in the habit. Rebuild glucose metabolism with the B1-B3-B7 trio — Fatigue, brain fog, and stubborn weight are often signs that your cells are struggling to burn fuel efficiently. Vitamin B1 helps open the doorway that lets your food turn into usable energy. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Vitamin B3 restores a key helper molecule (NAD+) your cells need to keep that energy flowing while also slowing down the release of too much fat into your blood. Vitamin B7 gives your body a backup route to feed fuel into the energy cycle, keeping things running smoothly. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In animal studies, the combination of these three vitamins stopped tumor growth cold — no spread, no progression — while human data linked high-dose biotin to better energy output, lower lactate, and reduced fats in the blood. A practical way to build consistency is to track your daily intake for 30 days, noting changes in mood, energy, and digestion. Add targeted anti-inflammatory pressure with aspirin — When layered onto the B-vitamin trio, aspirin moved tumors from “stable” to “gone” in mouse models. The human equivalent of the doses tested was around 1 to 1.2 grams daily, an amount historically used safely in other conditions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Aspirin works by lowering prostaglandins — molecules that drive inflammation and tumor signaling. To minimize irritation, it can be paired with vitamin K drops, glycine or gelatin, or even a small pinch of baking soda. For prevention, twice-weekly use has been shown to provide a similar protective effect as daily dosing while reducing stomach risk. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Choose immediate-release aspirin formulations rather than coated extended-release versions to avoid unnecessary additives. Immediate-release aspirin is available on Amazon. Examine the inactive ingredients list carefully; ideally, corn starch should be the only additive listed. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For those with aspirin sensitivity, salicylic acid or willow bark supplements are alternatives worth considering. When you take aspirin, your body changes it into a form called salicylic acid. This is what actually works to reduce pain and swelling, and to keep your blood from clotting too much. Willow bark is a natural source of this compound that’s been used for centuries across different cultures. Common dosing guidelines for standardized willow bark extract (15% salicin) include: To approximate 81 mg of aspirin, take 400 mg to 800 mg of willow bark extract

To approximate 111 mg of aspirin, take 500 mg to 1 gram of willow bark extract Strengthen hormone balance and vitamin D support — Your hormones set the tone for how your body handles stress and illness. Vitamin D helps your body make a special protein that boosts immune function. Natural hormones like progesterone, along with tools that lower stress hormones such as cortisol, protect against damage caused by constant stress. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Research in prostate cancer models has even shown that supporting male hormones while lowering estrogen shrinks tumors, challenging long-standing medical beliefs. Getting regular sunlight and maintaining healthy vitamin D levels is a simple way to strengthen this system. You can track your progress by keeping tabs on sleep quality and calm focus. Calm your gut and lower stress signals — Digestive health plays a major role in controlling inflammation throughout your body. When your gut is out of balance, it produces endotoxins that keep stress signals elevated and disrupt normal repair. This often shows up as bloating, irregular bowel movements, or poor sleep. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Keeping your carbohydrate intake steady with easy-to-digest options like fruit and white rice is also key. When carbs are too low or inconsistent, your body shifts into stress mode and burns fat in ways that damage metabolism. By focusing on digestion and steady fuel, you create a healthier rhythm that reduces stress signals and lowers the burden of inflammation.

FAQs About Metabolic Health, Inflammation, and Cancer Risk

Q: How are inflammation and metabolism linked to cancer risk?

A: Chronic inflammation keeps your body in a constant state of damage and repair, which weakens immunity and allows tumors to grow. At the same time, when your cells can’t burn glucose efficiently, they fall back on a less effective energy process (glycolysis) that cancer cells exploit. This combination — high inflammation and broken metabolism — creates the perfect environment for cancer to progress.

Q: What role do stress hormones play in tumor growth?

A: Cortisol, your main stress hormone, briefly lowers inflammation but also floods your blood with fatty acids and blocks glucose from being used properly. This forces cells into glycolysis, producing lactic acid and fueling tumor growth. High stress means your body is stuck in this harmful cycle, leaving cancer cells with the advantage.

Q: How did B vitamins and aspirin impact tumors in research?

A: In mouse models, a combination of vitamins B1, B3, and B7 stopped tumor growth, creating a state of remission. When aspirin was added to the mix, tumors didn’t just stop growing — they disappeared completely and did not return after treatment ended. The human-equivalent aspirin dose was around 1 to 1.2 grams daily, similar to amounts historically used safely in other conditions.

Q: Are hormones like testosterone really dangerous in prostate cancer?

A: Contrary to the common belief that testosterone fuels prostate cancer, Dinkov shared evidence that supporting male hormones while lowering estrogen actually shrank prostate tumors. This challenges mainstream dogma and points to hormone balancing — not suppression — as a promising treatment path.

Q: What simple steps lower inflammation and support clean energy?

A: Practical strategies include: rebuilding glucose metabolism with vitamins B1, B3, and B7; adding aspirin or willow bark; supporting vitamin D and natural progesterone; avoiding seed oils while adding protective compounds like molecular hydrogen; and improving gut health with balanced carbs. Each of these supports cleaner energy, steadier metabolism, and fewer inflammatory signals that cancer cells rely on.

