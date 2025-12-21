Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Oremus
Dec 21

There are two references to dosage for aspirin at 1-1.2 GRAMS. This seems unusually high. Is that dosage correct?

Guillermou
Dec 21

Cancer is the world's most significant socio-health problem, with 21.6 million new cases projected for 2030: 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will develop cancer in their lifetime.

A study compiled the results of 118 observational studies involving approximately one million cancer patients and revealed that daily intake of low-dose aspirin (75 or 81 milligrams) was associated with a 21 percent reduction in all-cause mortality.

A study involving pancreatic cancer patients undergoing surgery indicated that those taking aspirin had a three-year survival rate of 61.1 percent, compared to 26.3 percent for those not taking it. Recent research has revealed that aspirin's anticancer mechanisms of action also involve energy metabolism associated with cancer cell proliferation, cancer-related inflammation, and platelet-driven procarcinogenic activity. Cancer metastasis, or spread, is a leading cause of death in cancer patients, and platelets play a crucial role in this process. Aspirin can inhibit platelet aggregation, thereby reducing the spread of cancer cells. A comprehensive review concluded that aspirin can reduce the risk of cancer metastasis by 38 to 52 percent.

One study reported that aspirin prevents colorectal cancer by acting on the gut microbiome and regulating the abundance of Enterococcus cecorum and TIGIT+ Treg cells. The combination of genistein and aspirin exerts cytotoxic and antimigratory effects on human colorectal cancer cells. Research supports the effects of vitamin E δ-tocotrienol (DT3) and aspirin on human colon cancer stem cells.

Researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of all observational studies on aspirin and digestive tract cancers published up to March 2019, encompassing more than 150,000 cases. The results revealed that, compared to patients who did not use aspirin, those who took aspirin regularly had a 27 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer, a 33 percent lower risk of squamous cell esophageal cancer, a 39 percent lower risk of esophageal and gastric cardia adenocarcinoma, a 36 percent lower risk of stomach cancer, a 38 percent lower risk of hepatobiliary tract cancer, and a 22 percent lower risk of pancreatic cancer.

The results of another study demonstrate that aspirin improves cancer survival by interacting with 41 genes through a complex mechanism. PTGS2 is the primary target of aspirin and impacts cancer survival through six main pathways: the interleukin pathway, the extracellular matrix pathway, the signal transduction pathway, the apoptosis pathway, the autophagy pathway, and the DNA repair pathway.

For people with a history of allergy to aspirin or similar painkillers, stomach ulcers, high blood pressure, menstrual bleeding, recent stroke, asthma or lung disease, blood clotting problems, liver or kidney problems, and gout, a trusted healthcare professional should be consulted before taking aspirin.

