Guillermou
Dec 29

Berberine is highly recommended for blood glucose control. This research includes a review that aimed to summarize and evaluate the available evidence on the association between berberine consumption and health-related outcomes. A total of 11 meta-analyses were identified. The results revealed that berberine significantly affects blood glucose levels, insulin resistance, blood lipids, body composition and parameters, inflammatory markers, colorectal adenomas, and Helicobacter pylori infections.

Berberine (BBR) has multiple clinical applications, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, liver diseases, hypertension, antiarrhythmics, hyperlipidemia, bacterial and viral infections, ischemic brain injuries, gastrointestinal disorders, osteoporosis, mental illness, Alzheimer's disease, and cancer. The cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying BBR's therapeutic properties include anti-apoptotic, anti-inflammatory, autophagy-promoting, and antioxidant activities.

Another meta-analysis showed a beneficial effect of berberine supplementation on interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), and serum C-reactive protein (CRP) levels.

A review of the literature shows that berberine affects many biochemical and pharmacological pathways that theoretically produce a positive effect on health and disease. One possible hypothesis is the modulation of the gut microbiome. Preliminary studies have shown positive anti-aging effects.

