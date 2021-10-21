How Your Microbiome Influences Your Immune System
Your immune system is largely dependent on it, and more than 99% of your genes come from this, not your chromosomes. Discussion with Rodney Dietert.
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STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Your immune system and gut microbiome share a symbiotic relationship and your immune function is largely dependent on the state of your gut
More than 99% of your genes come from microbes, not your chromosomes
The best predictor of future health is your gut microbiome at birth. C-sect…