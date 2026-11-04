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Guillermou
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COMPARATIVE TABLE OF PLASTICS IN FRESH VS PROCESSED FOODS

🥬 Fresh (vegetables, fruits) Vegetables, fruits. Low–moderate

🐟 Fresh (fish/seafood) Moderate–high. 0–183 particles/g

🥛 Fresh (raw milk) Low–moderate, 3–11 particles/L

🍯 Processed (honey) Commercial honey. High, 40–698 particles/kg (up to thousands)

🍺 Processed (beverages) Beer. Variable. 0–254 particles/L

🥛 Processed (dairy) Processed milk. Moderate, 16–53 particles/kg

🧂 Processed (salt/sugar) Sugar, salt. High. ~249 particles/kg

🐟 Processed (canned goods) Canned fish. High, higher than in fresh products (up to 2660 µg/kg)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40550-022-00093-6/tables/3?utm.com

https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/topics/microplastics-and-nanoplastics-food?utm.com

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7559051/?utm.com

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0956713525004347?utm.com-------------------------------------

BENEFICIAL COMPONENTS IN VEGETABLES AGAINST MICROPLASTICS

Fiber (pectins, cellulose, beta-glucans) can increase intestinal viscosity, trap particles and hydrophobic compounds, and reduce the time of contact with the mucosa. Furthermore, it traps heavy metals and organic toxins.

Microplastics affect the gut microbiome. Polyphenols (flavonoids, catechins, etc.) can reduce intestinal inflammation, protect the epithelial barrier, and modulate the microbiota. This could decrease intestinal permeability and reduce the passage of nanoparticles.

Anthocyanins—potent bioactive compounds found in abundance in berries and many other pigmented edible plants—have garnered significant interest due to their health-promoting properties, particularly in relation to the gut microbiota. They play a protective role against the disruption of the gut microbiota caused by microplastics—environmental pollutants that have raised growing concern in recent years due to their impact on ecosystems and human health. By synthesizing current research, this work explores the mechanisms through which anthocyanins exert their beneficial effects, mitigating the negative health consequences resulting from the ingestion of microplastics. The article also examines the potential use of functional foods and supplements rich in anthocyanins as a strategy to preserve gut health in the face of mounting environmental challenges.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s44360-025-00025-6?utm.com (2026)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40907680/ (2025)

https://www.maxapress.com/article/id/685ca5ddfa6c5854b3e7f8bc?utm.com (2024)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12876-025-04140-2?utm.com (2025)

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