STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Microplastics have been detected in both male and female reproductive fluids, suggesting that these synthetic particles are reaching the most sensitive areas of the human body

Researchers found nine different types of microplastics, including materials from clothing fibers, cookware, packaging, and household products

These particles enter your body through the air you breathe, the water you drink, the food you eat, and skin contact, making exposure nearly unavoidable without targeted changes

Certain natural binders, probiotics, and liver-support compounds are being studied for their ability to trap and remove microplastics before they could cause further harm

Simple lifestyle upgrades — like switching to natural fabrics, improving air and water filtration, not using plastic containers for food storage, and replacing plastic kitchen tools — lower your daily microplastic intake and may help protect reproductive health

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Plastic pollution has moved from the environment into the most intimate parts of the human body. Evidence now shows that microscopic synthetic particles are making their way past natural defenses and settling into the reproductive system, a place where even minor disruptions have serious consequences for fertility and long-term health.1

These particles are shed from the products you use and the materials you live with every day — clothing fibers, food packaging, cooking surfaces, and countless household goods. They enter through the air you breathe, the water you drink, and the food you eat, and once inside, they travel through your bloodstream to tissues that weren’t meant to host them.

Such exposure is more than a pollution problem. Microplastics carry chemicals that can disrupt hormones, fuel inflammation, and alter the delicate environment sperm and eggs require to function properly. Even before fertility issues are diagnosed, these changes may quietly erode reproductive health.

A 2025 research goes beyond speculation, providing an early look at the types of microplastics reaching these sensitive fluids and how often they’re found, offering an important foundation for understanding the true scope of the problem.

Microplastics Found Deep in the Human Reproductive System

In a preliminary study published as a conference abstract in Human Reproduction, scientists from Next Fertility Murcia in Spain examined reproductive fluids — specifically, follicular fluid from 25 women undergoing egg retrieval and semen from 18 men having fertility assessments — to determine if microplastics were present.2

These fluids were collected in sterile glass containers to avoid contamination, treated to break down organic matter, and then analyzed to directly identify the types and amounts of microplastics inside these biological environments.

Participants showed high rates of microplastic presence — The results were striking — 69% of follicular fluid samples from women and 55% of semen samples from men contained measurable microplastics.* 3 Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This means that more than half of all individuals tested had synthetic particles inside the fluids directly involved in reproduction. Follicular fluid, which surrounds and nourishes eggs before ovulation, showed a higher concentration than semen, suggesting that the female reproductive environment is more exposed or more likely to accumulate these particles.

Nine different types of microplastics identified — The team detected nine distinct types of microplastics, ranging from nylon to polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These materials are found in everyday items such as clothing fibers , furniture foams, packaging, nonstick cookware, beverage bottles, pipes, and even 3D-printed products.

The average particle load was small but consistent — In most samples, scientists found only one or two microplastic particles, but some contained as many as five.* 4 While the absolute numbers sound low, the fact that these particles bypassed the body’s defenses and entered reproductive fluids at all is significant. Even a small number could carry chemical additives or trigger immune responses that interfere with reproductive processes .

Entry routes into the human body are well known — Microplastics enter your body through three main pathways: inhalation of airborne fibers and dust, ingestion of contaminated food and water, and skin contact with certain products. Once inside, they pass into your bloodstream and are distributed to tissues throughout your body. These routes make exposure nearly unavoidable in modern environments, which may explain the widespread presence found in the study.

The Chemical Makeup of Microplastic Particles Adds Another Layer of Risk

Many of the plastics found are manufactured with additives, stabilizers, and plasticizers that are known endocrine disruptors. These chemicals can leach from the plastic into surrounding tissues. In the reproductive system, where hormone balance is essential for ovulation, sperm production, and implantation, such disruptions can have outsized effects.

Mechanism of transport into reproductive fluids — Once inhaled or ingested, microplastic particles are absorbed into your bloodstream through your lungs or digestive tract. From there, they circulate until they lodge in various tissues. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The ovarian follicular environment has a rich blood supply, especially during stimulation for egg retrieval, which may create an easy pathway for particles to accumulate.* 5 Similarly, the testes receive continuous blood flow, which may allow circulating microplastics to enter the structures where sperm develop.

Researchers call for larger and more detailed investigations — While this study confirms microplastics are present in reproductive fluids, more work is needed to determine the health effects. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Future research will focus on whether these particles harm egg or sperm quality, influence fertilization rates, or contribute to infertility. Researchers also plan to collect data on participants’ lifestyle habits to see if certain exposures, such as diet, work environment, or clothing choices, are linked to higher particle counts.6

Figure 1. Microplastics were detected in reproductive fluids, and researchers say more work is needed to determine the health effects.

Natural Strategies to Eliminate Microplastics Are Being Explored

Studies are now looking at strategies to help the human body filter, trap, and eliminate microplastics before they can spread throughout your other systems. These methods may offer a multi-angle approach to help reduce your internal plastic load and support overall health. I’ve written a paper discussing these methods in detail, and while it is still under peer-review, I’ve provided the key findings below.

Cross-linked psyllium could help eliminate microplastics — One key system that plays a role in removing microplastics from your body is your gut. A 2024 study showed that acrylamide cross-linked psyllium (PLP-AM) removed over 92% of common plastic types like polystyrene, PVC, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from water under optimal laboratory conditions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because of its high swelling ability and sticky, gel-like texture, cross-linked psyllium could be adapted to work inside the gut, where it may trap plastic particles before they’re absorbed into the body. While the study was conducted in a water treatment setting and not tested in humans, the results are also of interest for future human health research. 7

Chitosan, a natural fiber derived from shellfish, also shows promise for clearing microplastics from your body — An animal study published in Scientific Reports found that rats given a chitosan-enriched diet were able to eliminate about 115% of the polyethylene microplastics they were fed, compared to just 84% in the control group.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This suggests that chitosan not only helps bind and eliminate new plastic particles but might even help pull out some that were already absorbed. However, while it’s generally considered safe and already used in supplements, people with shellfish allergies are advised to steer clear of it. 8 Figure 2. In an animal study, rats given a chitosan-enriched diet eliminated about 115% of the polyethylene microplastics they were fed, compared to 84% in the control group. Psyllium and chitosan may work through physical adsorption, where hydrophobic (water-repelling) and electrostatic forces stick microplastic particles to the fiber, keeping them from being absorbed. However, one drawback with these binders is that they can also soak up nutrients if not timed carefully.* Hence, timing may matter if they are used, such as ingesting them with processed or packaged foods, which are more likely to contain plastics.

Certain beneficial bacteria strains can help clear microplastics from the gut — A 2025 animal study found that two specific strains, Lacticaseibacillus paracasei DT66 and Lactiplantibacillus plantarum DT88, were able to bind to and eliminate tiny polystyrene particles in lab tests.* These probiotics may work by forming protective biofilms that trap plastic particles, making them easier to flush out. 9 Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When combined with dietary fibers like psyllium and chitosan, the result could be a more effective and natural way to sweep microplastics out of the gut before they’re absorbed. Figure 3. Psyllium, chitosan, and probiotic strains have each been explored in laboratory or animal studies as ways to remove microplastics.

The liver also plays an essential role in clearing microplastics from the bloodstream — Specialized immune cells in the liver, known as Kupffer cells, help trap these foreign particles and route them into bile for elimination via the intestines. However, while this method may work on smaller plastics, larger ones can linger and build up, especially if your liver function is compromised. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To support this natural detox pathway, researchers are studying the use of compounds like ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and its variant tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA), which stimulate bile production and may improve particle flow out of the liver.

Researchers are also looking at strategies to enhance autophagy to eliminate microplastics — Autophagy is your body’s natural cellular recycling system. Researchers are looking at compounds that can help promote this system, mainly rapamycin and spermidine. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rapamycin works by inhibiting the mTOR pathway, a nutrient-sensing mechanism that normally suppresses autophagy. When mTOR is turned off, cells ramp up their cleanup efforts, forming membranes that can collect and isolate plastic particles for breakdown or removal. Meanwhile, spermidine is a naturally occurring polyamine found in foods that enhances cellular resilience and supports the clearance of toxic substances. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In lab and animal studies, the combination of spermidine and rapamycin10 may help counter mitochondrial dysfunction and reduce oxidative stress caused by microplastics. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The table below summarizes these novel strategies to eliminate microplastics, including their mechanisms of action, how much testing has been done, and important safety considerations. It suggests that although several different approaches may be needed, clearing plastics from your body naturally is possible. Of course, reducing your exposure is still the ideal preliminary course of action.

Practical Steps to Lower Your Daily Microplastic Exposure

Microplastics are not just an environmental problem — they’re inside the most delicate parts of the human reproductive system. The good news is you can make changes that directly lower the number of particles entering your body each day. These steps target the biggest sources of microplastic exposure so you may help protect your reproductive health and overall well-being.

Upgrade your air and water filtration — Your lungs and digestive system work hard enough — don’t overload them with invisible plastic dust and particles in tap water. Use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifier in your bedroom and living spaces. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They are a major concern for air quality because their small size allows them to be inhaled deep into your lungs and enter your bloodstream. For drinking and cooking, install a water filter capable of removing particles down to the micron level. Switch from synthetic fabrics to natural fibers whenever possible — If most of your wardrobe is polyester, nylon, or acrylic, you’re breathing in fibers every time you move. Choose organic cotton, wool, linen, or hemp for clothes, bedding, and towels. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re a parent, organic natural fibers for children are especially important because their smaller lungs are more vulnerable. For synthetic items you already own, wash them less often, line dry them, and use a microfiber-catching laundry bag to stop fibers from escaping into your home air or local waterways. Stop heating and storing food in plastic containers — Every time you microwave leftovers in a plastic tub or drink hot coffee from a plastic-lined cup, you release more microplastics into your food. Transfer your meals into glass or stainless steel before reheating. Store food in these safer containers to begin with, so you’re not scrambling for alternatives at the last minute. Vacuum and dust in a way that traps particles instead of spreading them — Standard vacuums blow fine dust — and the microplastics in it — back into the air. Choose a sealed vacuum with a HEPA filter. Vacuum carpets, rugs, and pet areas often, since fibers shed from both synthetic clothing and home textiles. When dusting, skip the dry cloth. Use a damp microfiber cloth to grab and hold particles so they don’t get stirred up and inhaled. Re-evaluate your kitchen tools and surfaces — Plastic cutting boards shed directly into your food with every knife stroke. Replace them with wood or glass, which are more durable and far less likely to flake. If you’re still using plastic cooking utensils, swap them for stainless steel or wood. Even these small upgrades reduce the constant trickle of microplastic exposure in your daily meals. Figure 4. Five practical steps from the article can lower the number of particles entering your body each day.

*These findings are from laboratory or animal research and may not directly apply to human health.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

FAQs About Microplastics in Reproductive Fluids

Q: What did the 2025 study reveal about microplastics in human reproductive fluids?

A: A preliminary study published as a conference abstract in Human Reproduction found microplastics in 69% of follicular fluid samples from women and 55% of semen samples from men.11 Researchers detected nine different types, including nylon, polyurethane, and PVC, all of which are common in everyday items like clothing, packaging, cookware, and furniture.

Q: How do microplastics get into my reproductive system?

A: Microplastics enter your body through inhalation, ingestion, and skin contact. Once inside, they pass into your bloodstream, which delivers them to tissues throughout your body — including the ovaries and testes. Increased blood flow during certain reproductive processes, like ovarian stimulation for egg retrieval, may raise concentrations in follicular fluid.

Q: Why is this finding important for fertility and reproductive health?

A: Even in small amounts, microplastics carry hormone-disrupting chemicals, and may trigger inflammation and interfere with sperm and egg function. Because reproductive fluids are highly sensitive environments, any chemical or physical disruption has the potential to affect conception and pregnancy outcomes.

Q: Are there natural ways to help remove microplastics from my body?

A: Emerging research is exploring natural binders like cross-linked psyllium and chitosan, which may trap microplastics in the gut, as well as probiotic strains that bind plastic particles. Other approaches aim to enhance your body’s own clearance systems, including liver detoxification and autophagy.

Q: What steps can I take now to reduce daily microplastic exposure?

A: Key actions include upgrading air and water filtration, switching to natural fabrics, avoiding heating or storing food in plastic, using HEPA-filter vacuums and damp dusting methods, and replacing plastic kitchen tools like cutting boards and utensils with wood, glass, or stainless steel. These changes reduce the amount of plastic entering your body each day, which may help protect long-term reproductive health.

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